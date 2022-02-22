A new action series with a Marvel star as the protagonist arrives at Prime Video after the surprise of ‘Reacher’

A very intense thriller that marks Chris Pratt’s return to the small screen since he was one of the main characters in the unforgettable sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation’.

Based on the ‘bestseller’ saga of novels about the popular character Jack Reacher who was already incarnated for the big screen by Tom Cruise, the new series of Prime Video reacher premiered this February to quickly become one of the first hits on Amazon’s streaming platform of 2022. Just four days after premiering its first season, the company confirmed its renewal for a second installment of which Not many details are known yet, but it will adapt another of the adventures written by Lee Child for his iconic character.

To enjoy season 2 of reacher We will have to wait but, along the way, Amazon has another action-thriller series on its hands. And with enough ballots to captivate fans of the genre, since stars a Marvel star whom viewers are very fond of: Chris Pratt.

The series is called The Terminal List And though it’s been going on for a while Prime Video has confirmed these days that it will be released in its catalog on July 1, 2022.

Interestingly, like reacher was based on the saga of novels by Lee Child, The Terminal List is also an adaptation of a best-selling novel: The so-called The Terminal List by Jack Carr and the first in his saga of five starring ex-Marine James Reece, played by Pratt.

‘The Terminal List’: This is the series that brings Chris Pratt back to the small screen after ‘Parks & Recreation’

On The Terminal Listthe actor of Guardians of the Galaxy and most recently from the Amazon Studios Original Movie Tomorrow’s War plays James Reece, an agent of the Navy War -known in the United States as a SEAL- who returns home full of trauma after his entire platoon of the navy has been ambushed in a high-risk operation.

Filled with conflicting memories and questions about his guilt in the event, James Reece tries to put the event behind him and return to normality with his beloved series, but as new evidence comes to light and strange deaths occur a Around him, the marine realizes that The terrible event hides a conspiracy behind which high government officials could be in contact with. That would mean that he is not responsible for the massacre of his companions, but at the same time it also means that his life and the lives of his loved ones are in danger.

In addition to Chris Pratt, the new Amazon Prime Video series also features Constance Wu and Taylor Kitsch, among others, while behind the scenes we find David DiGilio as lead writer and showrunner, as well as Chris Pratt , Jon Schumacher and Antoine Fuqua as executive producers.

The Terminal List It also means Pratt’s return to the small screen since he was one of the main characters in the unforgettable ‘sitcom’ Parks & Recreation.

