A distraught stewardess, locks of hair auctioned and other unusual situations that Hollywood stars experienced with their fans

Many artists become “passion crowds.” Their followers love them but they also star in hilarious, unusual and bizarre situations

If you are a Hollywood star, fame usually comes with many benefits: access to the best places, a bank account to go through several lives and recognition that pampers/enlarges the ego. It is true that the price to pay is not always pleasant. Privacy is lost and activities as simple as going with a nephew to the square become impossible due to the number of people who gather around asking for a selfie. To that we must add the number of false friends that are added. And there is never a lack of a fanatic who passes into the category of stalker.

Many mortals may think that achieving mega-famous status would be the “highest of the best”. However, I suggest the reader look at Netflix the comedy Changing roles (The stand in), with the incredible drew Barrymore, where it is shown in a way that is as funny as it is brutal how an actress prefers to disappear than continue with the stressful demands that being famous implies. And it is that every now and then Hollywood stars live strange moments with fans who star in situations on the border of the bizarre and the uncomfortable.

A fan without a fool’s hair

Adam Sandler (Reuters)

Adam Sandler is one of the most popular stars in the United States. Although her films are usually dismissed by critics, they achieve something that she is grateful for: they make her laugh. It is true that she prefers easy jokes to intelligent humor, but she also bursts out laughing after a stressful day.

Those who came across the actor assure that he is usually humble and cordial. He likes to go to popular restaurants and it is common to see him always dressed in some inelegant but comfortable basketball pants. His passion for this sport is known. Last year a video went viral where it was seen how he joined a casual game that was put together on a public court on Long Island. A group of boys were playing and the actor asked them to come in to everyone’s amazement.

Sandler is usually very respectful of his fans. In fact, he has been married for more than 20 years with Jacqueline Titonan actress who, before becoming his wife, was a fanatic who could repeat entire lines from his films.

Although most of his followers are respectful, the actor recently revealed the most unusual situation he had to experience. He went to a barber shop and after getting a haircut, the assistant put the cut hair in a bag and asked him to sign it. So far a somewhat strange request but Sandler, the situation was funny and he did it without problems. Upon arriving at his house, the actor had already forgotten about the unusual request and began to surf the Internet on an online sales site. It was then that he verified with astonishment that said bag was being sold announcing that what it contained was his…. pubic hair The story ends with Sandler buying that “collector’s item” for himself for $65 and learning a lesson: never again accept having his hair stored in bags or pouches.

Please fasten your seatbelt and your enthusiasm

The Big Bang Theory marked Kaley Cuoco’s career forever, but also her daily life (Photo CBS)

Kaley Cuoco She is one of those interviewees that every journalist loves. She is nice, funny, she responds smoothly and with humor. Far from the role of unapproachable star, she is spontaneous and fun. So she had no problem recounting the time in the middle of a red carpet she felt the long train of her dress got stuck and looking carefully, she saw a very tall woman standing over him. “I said: ‘All right, I’m going to ask him to get out of there,’ but it was!Sigourney Weaver!” he told David Letterman. “I considered that she could not be told to move. I hoped that she was someone else, that if she had been like that, she would have asked him to come. But he couldn’t ask that of Sigourney Weaver! So I didn’t do anything.”

If the situation he experienced with Weaver was strange, with a fanatic he experienced a situation of the “swallow earth” style. On The Big Bang Theory there was a gag much celebrated by the fans that consisted of the character of Sheldon knocked three times on the door knocking Penny, Cuoco’s character, before entering her apartment. The actress said that a flight was watching the typical movies that are shown to lighten the trip when the stewardess approached and began to hit her arm shouting “!Penny, Penny!”. The reader imagines the situation: the actress in the clouds -literally- and a woman who begins to beat her.

The blonde found the situation terrifying and her face fell. “I said: ‘It’s fine… but why are you hitting?'”, she told in an interview in USAToday. It was after a moment that the stewardess realized the awkwardness of the situation, she rehearsed something similar to an apology and left. Because although in the series the “!Penny, Penny!” he was funny, on a flight and when it came to nothing he was pathetic.

Cuoco acknowledged that in general she usually greets and thanks the shows of affection from her fans. “Many times when I get on a plane I see that on many screens they are watching episodes of The Big Bang Theory, which is why I usually greet them and make them some recognition. It is very cute”. So the problem isn’t the affection but his… overdose.

A talk is worth more than a photo

Demi Lovato values ​​her followers as long as they respect her tiredness (Photo: REUTERS)

Many celebrities miss the time when their fans were just looking for an autograph. He reached for a piece of paper, a pen and a signature to make them happy. But with the advent of technology and cell phones, the souvenir got complicated. Most humans have a cell phone and when they see their idols they can’t resist the temptation to ask them for a photo. The situation seems simple but it can be complicated by the inexperience or nerves of the owner to manipulate the cell phone and the number of photos that must be accessed.

Until the advent of mobile phones, major studios used to distribute autographed photos of their stars; They were not signed by them but by one of their many employees. With selfies this is impossible, because the fan wants an image with her idol and not with a double. Some stars are a true photo machine. The scepter undoubtedly occupies it Dwayne Johnsonwhich holds the record Guinness from selfie: He took 105 in three minutes.

Not everyone has the ability The rock to take so many photos with so many fans. Although it may not seem like it, Hollywood stars are also human, they get tired and sometimes “they don’t give more”. Something like that happened to the singer Demi lovatothat although he values ​​his followers a lot, he did not hesitate to “put the points” to two girls who exceeded themselves.

Demi was entering a hotel and, tired, she did not agree to take a picture with some girls who were waiting for her. “I heard them start complaining and one of them said, ‘Oh, are you ignoring us? Are you going to enter the hotel directly? Are you too tired?’ So I called my bodyguard. I said, ‘Go get those girls, bring them here.’ She got them both in and I said, ‘Look, I really appreciate you coming out to the hotel and supporting me, and I don’t want you to feel like I don’t appreciate you. But I can’t stand up (to take a picture) every time I’m asked, and that’s no excuse for disrespecting me…because I do respect myself.’ In the end I ended up taking a picture with them, ”she explained in an interview with the magazine Allure. “I didn’t want to be cruel, I just thought: ‘Hey, I’m human too’”he added.

In 2013, his colleague Rihanna he also got fed up with an overly effusive fan and hit him with the microphone when he was clinging to her during a concert. The video went viral and received criticism. However, the singer was sincere and she defended her position on her Twitter: “Yes, it was on purpose. That p$rr@ wouldn’t let me go.”

the teased joker

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel got out of the vehicle that left them at the Louvre Museum, and Sediuk grabbed the singer’s leg (Photo: The Grosby Group)



Vitalii Mikolayovych Sediuk he is not an ardent fan but a youtuber who describes himself as a prankster from Ukraine. He usually appears at different events and red carpets where he plays pranks with celebrities, although some do not end well.

kim kardashian was one of his victims. In 2016, during Paris Fashion Week, Sediuk tried to kiss her butt in the middle of the street. The woman was accompanied by a bodyguard who with an accurate punch knocked down the Ukrainian. A week earlier, Vitalii slipped in among the fans who were struggling to take a picture with the top model Gigi Hadid. He tried to hug her and lift her off the ground but she started screaming, “Let go of me! Who the hell are you? You piece of shit!” and she nudged him free with an effective elbow. The image went around the world and the model explained her reaction: “I felt I was in danger and I had every right to react the way I did. I want the girls to see this video and know that they have the right to defend themselves if they are in a similar situation.”

It was not Hadid’s only intervention. In one of the parades another youtuber called Marie Benolielgot on the catwalk and the model forced her down to continue with her presentation.

Women are not Sediuk’s only target. Leonardo Dicaprio and Bradley Cooper They had to endure that in different galas the Ukrainian threw himself on them to hug their crotch. He also tried to kiss Will Smithwho pushed him away with a slap. Brad Pitt was another of his victims. During the premiere of maleficent, Sediuk approached and broke his glasses. Fed up, the actor asked for a restraining order; Sediuk was sentenced to 20 days of community service and a $20,000 fine. So Brad Pitt made it very clear that fans and followers yes, but misplaced, no.

