66 Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobiles that will update to Android 13

If you have one of these Xiaomi mobiles, you can expect the arrival of Android 13 on your mobile.
Android 13 is the big update to Google’s operating system in 2022. Like every year, the Google Pixel series phones they are the first to update, and later the models of the rest of the companies will follow.
Xiaomi is one of the firms that, year after year, make your planning clear regarding the arrival of the new version of its operating system based on Android, MIUI. This year, it is the turn of MIUI 14the software edition based on Android 13**.
Today, Xiaomi has not confirmed which phones will receive MIUI 14 with Android 13. In fact, we are still waiting for many of the brand’s mobiles to receive Android 12. However, knowing the history of the brand, we can get used to the idea of which models will be chosen by Xiaomi to receive the latest release of the operating system.
We have elaborated a tentative list from Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobiles that will receive the update to Android 13. The list includes the company’s latest modelsand therefore, those with a higher probability of updating to MIUI 14 with Android 13.
Xiaomi phones that will update to Android 13
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12Lite
- Xiaomi 11
- Xiaomi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi 11Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi 11X
- Xiaomi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi 11X Hyper Charge
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi 10S
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 4G
- Xiaomi 11 Liter 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Lite LE
- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
- Xiaomi MIX 4
- Xiaomi MIX 5
- Xiaomi MIX 5 PRO
- Xiaomi MIX FOLD
- Xiaomi CIVI
- XiaomiPad 5
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi phones that will update to Android 13
- Xiaomi Redmi 10
- Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
- Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
- Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- Xiaomi Redmi 10S
- Xiaomi Redmi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi 10 Pro Max
- Xiaomi Redmi 10 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
- Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- Xiaomi Redmi 11NFC
- Xiaomi Redmi 11
- Xiaomi Redmi 11S
- Xiaomi Redmi 11 Pro 4G
- Xiaomi Redmi 11 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi 11 Pro+
- Xiaomi Redmi 11 11E Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G
- Xiaomi Redmi K40
- Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro+
- Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming
- Xiaomi Redmi K50
- Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming
- Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming Lite
Xiaomi POCO phones that will update to Android 13
- LITTLE F3
- LITTLE F3 GT
- POCO X3 GT
- POCO X3 Pro
- LITTLE F4
- POCO F4 Pro
- LITTLE F4
- POCO M3 Pro 5G
- POCO M4 Pro 5G
- POCO M4 Pro 4G
- LITTLE C4
When will the update to Android 13 arrive on Xiaomi phones?
Bearing in mind the way that Xiaomi has carried out the deployment of Android 12 among its mobiles, we can expect that the first Xiaomi mobiles begin to receive the update to Android 13 throughout the month of January 2023shortly after Xiaomi announces the new version of its customization layer, MIUI 14.
It must be taken into account, moreover, that some brand mobiles will receive an update to MIUI 14 based on Android 12, not Android 13.
Be that as it may, we will have to wait for Xiaomi to make its update plans official to know the Specific dates for the arrival of the new version of the operating system to the terminals of the brand.
