10 foods that you can integrate into your healthy diet for this 2022

Starting the year with mental clarity, increased energy, and an overall increase in physical well-being is possible through a combination of healthy lifestyleexercise and of course a diet adequate, eating healthy foods.

Incorporating anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods will help improve the general appearance and health of the skin, showing a face with a better tone, greater luminosity and a much more rejuvenated appearance and, for this, Dr. Perricone is very clear about the groups of nutrients and foods that should not be missing from your plates if what you want is to start 2022 by stopping the passage of time on your skin.

The Perricone diet is not designed to lose weight, although a large majority of those who have followed it have lost weight, because among the keys to good organic function What this nutritional system promotes is reaching our normal weight or ideal weight.

“More than a diet, the Perricone diet is a change of mentality, a way to re-evaluate eating habits to achieve a healthier life, as it helps to curb inflammation and cellular oxidation through prioritizing certain antioxidant superfoods and antiaging and, with it, to recover the health of the skin and the body in general, in addition to boosting energy”, explains Raquel González, director of training at Perricone MD.

The 10 superfoods

1. Wild Salmon: Salmon is high in DMAE, axanthin and essential fatty acids (more than 5% of its content is ‘good’ fats)

2. Extra virgin olive oil: Composed of almost 75% oleic acid (a monounsaturated fat responsible for reducing the oxidation of LDL, or ‘bad cholesterol’, which can cause cell deterioration), it contains high levels of polyphenols such as hydroxytyrosol.

3. green vegetables: A soup based on broccoli, spinach or green asparagus is a great option to obtain nutrients and antioxidants such as vitamin C, calcium or magnesium, which slow down aging.

4. Strawberries and red or forest fruits: Powerful antioxidants with low glycemic content are key to achieving a younger face full of vitality. In addition, they help reduce accumulated body fat.

5. Organic natural dairy, without sweeteners and low in salt: Among the two most recommended are organic natural yogurt (without added sugar or sweeteners) and kefir. Both contain important bacteria for intestinal health and improve digestion.

6. Rolled oats: Rich in fibers, monounsaturated fats and proteins, it helps control cholesterol and blood pressure, as well as improving the digestive system, regulating blood sugar and protecting the body against cancer.

7. Aromatic plants and spices: They have antiaging properties, like turmeric: anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective. Tabasco sauce is another of the accepted options.

8. Green Tea: It is one of the key drinks of the Perricone anti-aging diet with the most scientifically confirmed anti-aging properties. Contains catechin polyphenols and antioxidants that stimulate metabolism and slow down aging.

9. Mineral water: Dehydration hinders the metabolism of fats and, therefore, will prevent the body from eliminating waste, as well as promoting the development of inflammatory compounds.

10. Pure cocoa in small doses: It is a powerful antioxidant that prevents the attack of free radicals and, thanks to its high magnesium content, regulates sugar levels, helps to ‘fix’ calcium, controls the intestinal flora and protects the cardiovascular system.

With information from: Excelsior

It might interest you: Nutritional deficiencies and foods that help combat them