10 famous Hollywood actors with harsh life stories – Revista Para Ti

Although they currently have millions of dollars in their bank accounts, some of them have the occasional Oscar or Grammy award, these celebrities had a very difficult childhood, far from what we can imagine if we look at the successful and luxurious lives they lead in the present.

Tom Cruise

From a family of limited resources and separated parents, the 59-year-old actor went through more than 15 schools and had to travel the entire country in search of jobs that would allow him to survive. He had a Catholic upbringing. The childhood was his hardest stage, due to his father’s job instabilitywhom Cruise described as “a merchant of chaos”.

Johnny Depp

The American actor had a difficult childhood. He lived in a hotel room for almost a year because his family didn’t have enough money to buy a house. They moved more than 20 times before finally settling in a house in Miramar, Florida.

Already in the adolescent stage, when I had 15 years, his parents separated and Depp fell into a deep depression. Before becoming an actor, he worked as a telephone pen salesman and after quitting, he worked as a mechanic.

His film career began in 1984, when he met Nicolas Cage through his wife Lori Anne Allison, who encouraged him to try his luck as an actor.

Marilyn Monroe

The most beautiful diva in the world he did not have an easy childhood. It was common to see her counting her stories of poverty and drama. never knew his fathersince he abandoned her when he found out that his mother was pregnant.

To the seven years, her mother was admitted to a psychiatric hospital and she was referred to an orphanage, in which he lived until he came of age.

Eva Longoria

The Mexican actress she grew up on a ranch where she had to go hunting for her own food with her father when she was little, an issue he remembers fondly. In addition, she worked as a waitress in a fast food restaurant in her teens, until in 1988 she had her first contract as a stage actress.

Leonardo Dicaprio

Before becoming the Wolf of Wall Street, the 44-year-old actor was more akin to Jack Dawson, the star of the blockbuster “Titanic.” His parents divorced when he was only one year old.so that grew up with his mother in various disreputable suburbs in Los Angeles, surrounded by drugs and prostitution.

His situation managed to improve when he was discovered by a talent scout and began his acting career.

Halle Berry

Before reaching the big screen, Halle Berry lived through tough experiences. His father was a violent man and his mother a simple nurse by profession.no; whom they divorced when she was four years old. after being abandoned by the father of the familyand due to its difficult economic situation, mother and daughter were forced to sleep in beggars’ hostels.

However, the actress managed to overcome adversity and in 1986 participated in the Miss USA contest, where she won the title. She since then she worked as a model and actress. In 2002, she became the first African-American actress to receive an Academy Award for Best Leading Actress, for her performance in Monster’s Ball.

Jessica Alba

The actress was born in California, but spent her childhood between several states, due to her parents’ economic problems. Something that complicated the income of the family was that Jessica was a very sick child, which did not help the situation.

He had collapsed lungs twice, pneumonia, a ruptured appendix and a tonsillar cyst.. He also suffered from asthma.

At the age of 12, he took his first drama class. Nine months later, she was signed by a movie agent and landed her first role in the 1993 comedy Camp Nowhere (1994).

Jim Carrey

Coming from a fhumble family, the 57-year-old actor, had to live in trailers and tents for many years. Carrey could not finish his studies and ended up working in a cleaning company and as a clown in a cabaret.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The protagonist of “Sex and the City”, whom we always see full of glamour, he had a hard childhood and no money. During his early years, he lived, along with his seven brothers, thanks to public charity; often even without basic services, such as electricity and water.

Daniel Craig

He was born in Liverpool, but moved to London to study. In that place had to sleep rough in Hyde Park. He says that he did not have enough money to rent a room, but it was a sacrifice that he had to make to achieve his goals.

Keanu Reeves

Compared to many others, he had the misfortune of having lived through very traumatic experiences that have definitely marked him for life. His father mistreated and humiliated him in front of other people. When Keanu was 12 years old, his father was arrested for drug dealing.

To get his family forward, Keanu’s mother had to work as a stripper in nightclubs. Unfortunately, Keanu had different stepfathers who sometimes ignored him and did not take him into account.