▷ WWE RAW Results February 21, 2022 » TurnHeelWrestling

All the results of WWE RAW February 21.

Tonight, WWE celebrates a new Raw show, and this time it will take place from the Colonial Life Arena, in Columbia, South Carolina. In this program, Brock Lesnar will make his first appearance after becoming WWE Champion last Saturday at Elimination Chamber 2022, an event held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. You can check the complete preview of this episode of the red mark on our website. Next, we leave you the RAW results February 21.

Monday Night Raw begins with the presentation of Brock Lesnar as the new WWE Champion. ‘The Beast’ was addressing the audience until he is interrupted by Paul Heyman. The latter warns Lesnar that he may not come to WrestleMania with the title, since he will have to defend the gold on March 5 at Madison Square Garden.

Paul Heyman reveals that Bobby Lashley was going to be Lesnar’s opponent, but he likely won’t be cleared to fight so he’ll find another opponent. As Heyman walked away, Brock claims that he is doing much better without him and that he will appear on SmackDown on Friday to face Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens are interviewed backstage. Owens says that they got a match against RK-Bro for tonight and if they win they will be added to a triple threat match with the Raw Tag Team Championships on the line. In addition, they indicate that if they get the titles they will probably challenge The Usos at WrestleMania. Finally, ‘KO’ messes with the Dallas public again.

The Street Profits enter the ring to face Alpha Academy.

Otis gets the victory for his team with a Splash.

Tommaso Ciampa introduces Finn Bálor as his tag team partner tonight. Immediately afterwards, both make their entrance to fight against The Dirty Dawgs.

Ciampa takes the win with a Roll Up over Robert Roode.

The Miz enters to present a new edition of Miz TV. ‘The A-Lister’ says that he will present his partner, whom he defines as ‘Dashing’ and who comes from a family of fighters. Rey and Dominik Mysterio then interrupt to indicate that the outsider he brought can go back the way he came. Finally, it is revealed that Logan Paul will be Miz’s partner to fight the Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

Logan Paul says that he respects Rey Mysterio’s trajectory, but now he is with The Miz. Later, Miz and Paul apply a Skull Crushing Finale to Rey and Dominik respectively.

Alpha Academy members are interviewed backstage. Gable complains that if Seth Rolins and Kevin Owens beat RK-Bro they will be added to the match for the Raw Tag Team Championships. However, he also says that if that happens, they will still come out with the titles in their possession.

Rhea Ripley will face Nikki ASH in the next fight of the night.

Ripley beats Nikki with a Riptide.

Damian Priest shows up to fight Shelton Benjamin, who is accompanied by Cedric Alexander.

The winner is Damian Priest after applying a The Recoking.

Priest says he has defended the United States Championship against opponents of all kinds, and now heading into WrestleMania 38 he wants ‘world caliber’ opponents. He indicates that next week he will expose the title in a new open challenge. Next, Finn Bálor introduces himself and affirms that he meets the conditions set, so he will see him next week.

Reggie shows up in the ring. He indicates that while he is in the ring the rules of the 24/7 Championship are not allowed and he requests the presence of Dana Brooke, who appears next. Reggie apologizes to Brooke for what happened last week and calls a referee. The 24/7 Champion lies in the middle of the ring and allows himself to be covered by Dana. At first, he doesn’t give in on the count of three, but then he does because Brooke kisses him.

After Dana Brooke became the new 24/7 Champion, Akira Tozawa and Tamina enter to try to take the title from her. However, Brooke and Reggie quickly flee.

Bianca Belair appears in the ring. She says that she will seek to repeat what happened last year and will win the Women’s Championship in the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’. She then indicates that she will show Becky Lynch that she cannot say WrestleMania without saying the letters EST.

The promo is interrupted by Becky Lynch, who says that the two women who won the only women’s main events at WrestleMania will face each other. However, she claims that Bianca managed to be in that area of ​​the billboard because she did not participate in that year’s edition. Lynch recalls that she beat Belair in 26 seconds, even though it cost her the support of the fans.

Becky says that she loves Lita, and that if she was able to do what she did to her in Elimination Chamber, what she will do to Belair will be much worse. Bianca challenges her to fight right now, but Doudrop interrupts to face her in the next match of the evening.

Belair defeats Doudrop with a Kiss of Death.

Edge makes an appearance on Monday Night Raw. He talks about what WrestleMania means to his career and reviews all the matches he’s had throughout that event. He states that to wrestle on this show you have to be ‘phenomenal’ and launches an open challenge to face whoever any superstar in the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’.

The members of RK-Bro show up to fight Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of the show. If the last mentioned manage to win the victory they will get an opportunity for the Raw Couples Championships.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens get the victory after connecting a combined move on Riddle. Consequently, they will fight for the Raw Tag Team Championships in triple threat against American Alpha and RK-Bro in two weeks.

Thanks for reading our WWE Raw results, see you tomorrow on NXT 2.0!

