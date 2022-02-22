▷ Former WWE superstar returns to the company as part of the RAW creative team » TurnHeelWrestling

Former WWE superstar has returned to the company to be part of the RAW creative team.

2021 was a very bad year for many WWE Superstars, as more than 80 of them were fired from the company. In one of the waves of layoffs that WWE carried out, Drake Maverick was one of those affected, but it was not the first time that he was seen in such a situation, since he was also released from the company in 2020, returning shortly after.

According to PW Insider, WWE has rehired Drake Maverick (James Curtin in real life) and is being part of the RAW creative team for about three or four weeks. At the moment, it is not known if she will have a role on television again, although at the moment it seems that it will not be so.

During his last stage as a WWE superstar, Drake Maverick did not get a role of great relevance in the main roster, although in NXT he did have some importance in the brand being Killian Dain’s teammate. Both formed a ‘tag team’ much loved by NXT fans, but in the end they did not have the best of luck.

