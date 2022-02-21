You never noticed it, Jennifer Aniston always did it on Friends | Instagram

The actress, Jennifer Aniston rose to fame thanks to her role in “Rachel Green“in the series,”friends“However, he maintained a very particular habit that for some was somewhat annoying. Do you know what it is?

When talking about one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood, one of the great references is undoubtedly, Jennifer Anistonthe same one that gave life to “Rachel Green” a role that has made her an icon on the screen and is one of the favorites of the fans, however, a part of them does not think so and it is thanks to an “annoying habit “.

“Vocal Tick”

The interpreter of the most famous comedy series of all time, “Friends”, revealed: Jennifer Aniston has this kind of “vowel tic” that she does at the beginning of every sentence she starts, on any show she’s on. Once you notice it, you can’t stop watching it. Do you still think she’s perfect? ​​This is what it’s all about!









Through a summary of scenes starring the famous “Brad Pitt’s ex-partner“, you can see the “tick” of the star originally from Sherman Oaks, California.

Beneath the description is a legend:

Jennifer Aniston does this constantly throughout the entire Friends series.

Interestingly, it was the same acclaimed Hollywood figure who on Instagram has 39.9 million followers, who warned his fans about this little habit, it would be in one of those videos, so “if you’re a super fan of the series, It will be better if you don’t know,” commented the “movie actress”.

What I’m about to say is going to ruin your life, especially if you’re a huge fan of the show, Friends. If you’re a big fan of that show, I beg of you, scroll down, because I’m going to ruin your life.

Jennifer Joanna Aniston, is one of the main stars of the screen phenomenon and who will act alongside Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, etc, who co-acted with various guest stars.

The blonde, who at 52 years old maintains a figure worthy of envy, largely thanks to her routines and care, some of which she has shared with her followers through her social networks.

Something that was even commented on in the “sitcom” Special, which will officially premiere this coming May 27 and whose trailer can already be seen on the HBO Max streaming service. There she was seen and the networks commented, how does she stay at that age? The answer lies in a glass of apple cider vinegar every morning, yoga, and other health habits.

A balanced diet, key exercises and a series of vitamins that keep “Jen’s” skin and hair healthy and shiny, as she has shared in some of her videos.

Part of it would also be revealed by her own personal trainer, who would share with the magazine “Women’s Health” what the lifestyle of the “American” was.

Where can I see the final chapter again?

Don’t worry if for some reason you can’t see the last chapter of the series this time, because if that’s the case, you’ll be able to see it again when the platform is available in Latin America, which will happen in June.

What is a fact is that you should stay tuned and not miss it since they supposedly point out in this chapter, there is talk that Jennifer Aniston “will adopt a child”, according to certain reports from the spoiler.bolavip site.