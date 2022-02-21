‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Here’s When Part 1 Will Premiere

ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

yellow stone Season 5 is officially happening!

It will be the longest season of Taylor Sheridan’s smash hit and will be split into two parts.

Part 1 will help introduce Sheridan’s Sylvester Stallone project the king of tulsa and Part 2 will help with the second yellow stone prequel 1932.

yellow stone has been officially renewed by Paramount Network for season 5. And it will be a season like no other. How many episodes will there be? And when will the new season of yellow stone premiere? This is what we know so far.

Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ will be oversized

The first season of yellow stone it had only nine episodes. But they bumped it up to 10 episodes each for seasons 2, 3, and 4. Season 5, however, is going to be super-sized, featuring a whopping 14 episodes. But, there is a catch.

The new season will be divided into two halves, with seven episodes each. However, there is some confusion about when the first part will be released.

When will part 1 of season 5 premiere?

According to the Wall Street Journal, the first part of season 5 will premiere “this summer” and then the second part will air later “in the fall.” But that contradicts what executive producer David Glasser has previously said about yellow stone season 5.

Glasser told Variety that filming begins in May, stating that the new season would begin airing “in the fall.” The local Ravalli Republic newspaper in Montana reported that “current plans call for pre-production work to begin in mid- to late March, with filming beginning May 15 and running through mid-August.”

They may air the first seven episodes while filming the second part of the season. However, this would be a big change from from Yellowstone Past filming and broadcast schedules.

Paramount Network is revving up everything ‘Yellowstone’

It seems the report yellow stone season 5 will premiere the first part this summer it could be true because paramount is apparently speeding up all the things yellow stone.

The network wants to capitalize on the success of the flagship series while it’s hot. And they want to use it to bring viewers to Paramount+ featuring two of Taylor Sheridan’s new series during yellow stone season 5.

“We want to double down on that momentum and not waste it,” said Chris McCarthy, CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Part 1 will feature ‘The King of Tulsa’

Sheridan’s deal with Paramount continues to expand and now has nine series in total. The new plan is to use the first part of yellow stone season 5 as a launching pad for the king of tulsa starring Sylvester Stallone.

the king of tulsa is not part of yellow stone universe, but it’s part of Sheridan’s verse. Just like they did with 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown last year, the first two episodes of the king of tulsa will air later yellow stone on the Paramount network. The series will then move exclusively to Paramount+. The goal of using this hybrid broadcast/linear TV schedule is to attract new viewers to the streamer.

‘Yellowstone’ season 5 part 2 will present a new prequel ‘1932’

Paramount will employ the same strategy with the second part of yellow stone season 5 when they present the new prequel 1932. It will tell the story of another generation of Dutton, this time during the time of the Great Depression and Prohibition.

However, this means that Sheridan only has about 10 months to get 1932 up in the air, and it’s still in the script design stage. It doesn’t look like the series has been picked up yet, and there’s no filming schedule to speak of.

But Sheridan has a history of getting a prequel on the air quickly. For 1883the idea/pilot script process for the season 1 premiere was just seven months.

Season 1 of 1883 is currently airing on Paramount+. Seasons 1 to 3 of yellow stone are available at Peacock. Season 4 is expected to drop in the spring.

