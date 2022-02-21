WWE announces the women’s tournament draw of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2022

After crowning the new champions of the already traditional NXT team tournament, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, the company has announced the draw for this year’s women’s edition. The tournament will begin this coming Tuesday night on NXT 2.0. The winning team will earn a title shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. which are currently in the possession of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (Toxic Attraction).

The tournament table is as follows:

Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Lash Legend and Amari Miller

Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai

Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

The matches between Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray against Amari Miller and Lash Legend, as well as Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley against Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, both from the first round of the tournament, will take place this week.

The first winners of the tournament, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, will participate in it again, although in different teams. It should be noted that, unlike last year, this time the company has chosen to hold both tournaments, male and female, separately. The men’s tournament ended last week, during the “NXT Vengeance Day” special. The Creed Brothers beat MSK, last year’s champions, and will challenge Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Now it’s the women’s turn. Who will add their names to the trophy plaque?

