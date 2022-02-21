Why did Cameron Diaz retire from Hollywood?

CAMERON Diaz gave up $100 million in movie roles after abandoning her Hollywood career.

Cameron, 49, has remained out of the spotlight since marrying rocker Benji Madden, 42.

Why did Cameron Diaz stop acting?

Cameron Diaz made money every year and starred in hits like There’s Something About Mary.

So why did Cameron go from Hollywood’s “forever single” to a devoted wife and mother?

A source told RadarOnline that the former actress turned down “dozens” of roles in recent years.

The source told the website: “It’s no exaggeration to say that he could have banked up to $100 million or even more if he had been working instead of resting and planning for his domestic future.”

One of the highest-paid actresses, the source revealed that turning down the roles “is a price worth paying.”

In January 2020, Diaz celebrated the birth of her first child, cementing her dramatic transformation from a tireless movie star to a loving wife and mother who lives “under the radar.”

Cameron has spent years keeping a low profile after abandoning her glittering film career to spend time with herself and her rock star husband Benji Madden.

«I have given more than half of my life to the public. I feel like it’s okay for me to take some time for myself now,” Cameron said in a magazine interview.

She told her friend, Gwyneth Paltrow, in 2020 that she was “at peace” since walking away from her lucrative Hollywood career.

Who is she married to and how many children do they have?

Cameron’s transformation from partying movie star to married mom began in 2014 when she met Madden and starred in his latest batch of films.

She struck up a conversation with the heavily tattooed Good Charlotte guitarist at a dinner party at her house, when he attended as her brother Joel and sister-in-law Nicole Richie and one other.

The couple had briefly met a decade earlier when they both attended a charity basketball game when Cameron was dating Justin Timberlake.

This time, Cameron and Madden got engaged in a matter of months.

And in January 2015, they married in an intimate ceremony at the actress’s Beverly Hills mansion in California.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Raddix Madden, via surrogate on December 30, 2019.

Cameron opened up about motherhood while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, describing it as “heaven.”

What are some of your biggest movies?

Díaz has starred in The Mask (1994), My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), Something About Mary (1998), Charlie’s Angels (2000), The Holidays (2006), and Bad Teacher (2011).

She also voiced the role of Princess Fiona in Shrek (2001).

But despite being away from the big screen since her 2014 role in the musical Annie, the source claimed that Cameron could return.

The insider alleged, “There is a growing feeling that he will go back to making movies once he has had six months or so to bond with the baby.

“At the end of the day, she is too talented and in demand to stay retired forever.”

Are you friends with Gwyneth Paltrow?

Cameron and Gwyneth Paltrow have been friends for years.

The actress credited Gwyneth for why she became a mother on Paltrow’s podcast, In goop Health.

“Being a mother at the age that I am, I don’t think I could have been this mother at 25,” Cameron said.

“I wouldn’t have become a mother if it wasn’t for you.”

“You used to talk, I’d say, ‘I’m not going to have kids. And you say: ‘You are going to have children, you are going to get married, you are going to have children’».

During the revealing interview, Cameron also told her friend that since leaving the Hollywood industry “I had peace in my soul, because I was finally taking care of myself.”

What is your net worth?

Cameron became one of the highest paid Hollywood actresses of all time.

He is believed to be worth a whopping $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.