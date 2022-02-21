Who receives the Exatlón All Star gold shirt TODAY, Monday, February 21?

After Mati Alvarez managed to position herself as the first female athlete Exathlon All Star in carrying the golden t-shirtnow, at the beginning of a new cycle, it is time to change the turn and for another competitor to wear this color that also grants great benefits.

It was at the start of week 3 when Antonio Rosique, the host, communicated to the show teams the dynamics based on percentages that the T-shirt to the best exponent, an element that, given its ability on the slopes, continues its journey on them with the power to change things.

Related news

The effects of acquiring the ‘Golden One’ on Exathlon All Star they are quite important, because with them, the contender who uses it has the following privileges:

Grant an additional life in the Elimination Duel

Repeat a race you lost

A connection through social networks with the followers of Exatlón México

Choose the first crossing in one of the encounters

A videocall

The benefits of using gold shirt they are only achieved by obtaining the highest percentage of the week since only one component is the one who receives the prize. As mentioned before, Álvarez was the first to wear it, but now this garment would change hands.

Who receives the gold shirt of Exatlón All Star?

The little difference that exists in the percentage numbers in the performance table plays a relevant role when it comes to knowing the name of the winner, however, according to data leaked through spoiler pages, it would be a representative red whoever holds this piece.

And it is that the information that we have so far indicates that Aristeo Cázares, the second champion of the show, is the competitor who would change the tonality of his uniform this Monday to bear his name in the ‘Golden One’ of Exathlon All Starthis during the fourth cycle of competition.

The selection of the winning athlete is defined according to statistics, however, the exposed data is not conformed. To learn about today’s development, don’t miss the broadcast of the program tonight, on Azteca Uno at 7:30 PM.