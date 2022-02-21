Who is Monica Rambeau?

The trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opened multiple interpretations and rumours. One of the most talked about has to do with a character that many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have associated with. Tom Cruise and the possibility that the actor plays Superior Iron Man in this film, as part of the variants of other characters that can appear when different realities open up. Within these characters it is convenient to take into account one, Monica Rambeau.

Although the conversations regarding Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man are legitimate, since there is a context (the multiverse) that would allow it and the actor showed interest in the character, there is no further plot clue about this option within the Cinematic Universe of Marvel. While the script can do its trick while Marvel and Disney set the stage, a character like Monica Rambeau it does have something that that other version of Tony Stark no: a development within the narrative.

This character was played during WandaVision by Teyona Parris. She emerges as a police officer trying to help Wanda Maximoff within the reality that the avenger created, as part of a depressive picture. In the series, Monica Rambeau crosses the barrier established by Wanda and comes out of it with a series of abilities that will gradually be shared through the chapters. The most obvious: her ability to handle energy and modify her body matter.

Within the comics, this character has a deep lore.

The Monica Rambeau Story

This character was introduced through the comics in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16, edited in 1982. It was created by Roger Stern and John Romita Jr. A detail that collides with its presentation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that in the comics it was presented as a new version of Captain Marvel. This aspect was not entirely omitted by the producers.

During Captain Marvel A Monica Rambeau girl appeared, daughter of Maria, who was a friend of Carol Danver. Because in WandaVision appears in her adult version without news about her within the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Remember that the film is set many years before current events.

Within the comics, the character has had different names. From the initial Captain Marvel, through a story that led her to become familiar with Peter Parker, to others in which she was already introduced as Photon. Another name he has used within the publications is spectrum. Part of her mythology on the page has to do with her constant search for an identity as a superhero. At times, she was simply called by her given name, Monica.

She excels at manipulating energy through her body. That’s why during WandaVision faced the Scarlet Witch. She was also able to be pierced by bullets that did not go through a human body but rather a layer of energy.

His appearance in WandaVision and the impact it can have on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

His intervention in WandaVision builds a bridge between both characters. A natural connection that could be used within Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A Monica Rambeau much more aware of her abilities in a scenario where any help is anticipated as key.

It would be about cultivating that bond between both characters. On the other hand, to give continuity to the character development that has been carried out with Monica Rambeau. It could be done without using the resource of the multiverse. is one of the options that can be considered in the discussion. Does this affect the chance of Superior Iron Man appearing? No. The option, considering that the trailer presented what appear to be some versions of Ultron, the suspicions that it could be incorporated are still feasible.





