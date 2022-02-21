Who is Monica Rambeau?

The trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opened multiple interpretations and rumours. One of the most talked about has to do with a character that many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have associated with. Tom Cruise and the possibility that the actor plays Superior Iron Man in this film, as part of the variants of other characters that can appear when different realities open up. Within these characters it is convenient to take into account one, Monica Rambeau.

Although the conversations regarding Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man are legitimate, since there is a context (the multiverse) that would allow it and the actor showed interest in the character, there is no further plot clue about this option within the Cinematic Universe of Marvel. While the script can do its trick while Marvel and Disney set the stage, a character like Monica Rambeau it does have something that that other version of Tony Stark no: a development within the narrative.

This character was played during WandaVision by Teyona Parris. She emerges as a police officer trying to help Wanda Maximoff within the reality that the avenger created, as part of a depressive picture. In the series, Monica Rambeau crosses the barrier established by Wanda and comes out of it with a series of abilities that will gradually be shared through the chapters. The most obvious: her ability to handle energy and modify her body matter.

Within the comics, this character has a deep lore.

The Monica Rambeau Story

This character was introduced through the comics in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16, edited in 1982. It was created by Roger Stern and John Romita Jr. A detail that collides with its presentation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that in the comics it was presented as a new version of Captain Marvel. This aspect was not entirely omitted by the producers.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker