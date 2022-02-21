WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most used to stay in touch, whether through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notes, etc. Every day millions of people solve work, school or personal issues.

One of the many advantages it has is that it is constantly updated to offer a better experience to users. One of them is to be able to send the same message to several people, but when doing so, the word “forwarded” so they will realize that you sent the same text to other users.

WhatsApp, how to make the word forwarded not appear. Photo: Reform



How to remove the word “forwarded” in WhatsApp

If for work or personal reasons you need to send the same message to several people but you don’t want the word forwarded to appear, we’ll tell you how to remove it from your chats, so take note and follow these steps:

The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp.

Click on the text you want to forward.

It will automatically display some options, including “Copy”.

Copy the message and paste it into the conversation you want.

In the case of photos, you must download the image to your cell phone.

Then you just have to open the app’s chat and select the image.

The same goes for WhatsApp videos.

You can also read: WhatsApp: 5 new functions that you can find in the application

You must bear in mind that if the message you are going to forward has been shared in a massive way, if you forward it normally, it may appear “Forwarded several times”, which is inevitable.

You can also read: Spy mode on WhatsApp: we tell you what it is and how you can activate it

Remember that to have the new functions that are coming out of WhatsApp, you need to have your application updated automatically. To do this, you must enter the Google Play Store, search for WhatsApp and click on the three vertical points that are located in the upper right corner, select the “Automatically update” option box and that’s it.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.