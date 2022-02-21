What will “The Gray Man” be like, the most expensive movie in Netflix history?

With a budget of 200 million dollars and starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, it will be one of the big releases of 2022.

the gray man (The Gray Man) is shaping up to be one of the great films that can be seen on the platform of Netflix for this year. In it, we find Ryan Gosling What Court Gentrya CIA agent at odds with a former colleague, Lloyd Hanseninterpreted by Chris Evansin spectacular action scenes followed by sarcastic dialogue.

The shots show what USD 200 million has been spent of the budget of the film by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, the streaming platform’s most expensive production to date, which it has even surpassed the record of USD 160 million Red Alert (Red Notice), starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. And the display of action and stars leaves the impression that the production company is starting a film franchise. Also, The Gray Man is based on a novel by Mark Greeney which integrates a series of 10 books.

The protagonists are not only stars Gosling (La la land, Blade Runner 2049) and Evans (Free Guy, Between Knives and Secrets), and the directors (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame), but also a good part of the main cast: Anne of Arms (No time to die) Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton) and Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath).

accompany them Jessica Henwick (Matrix Resurrections), Wagner Moura (Narcos), Alfred Woodard (LukeCage) Julia Butters (Once upon a time in Hollywood), Eme Ikwuakor (On My Block) and Scott Haze (Child of God).

The road was not easy the gray man until it became one of the most anticipated titles of 2022. It was originally going to be produced by New Regency and directed by James Gray (Ad Astra), with Brad Pitt starring.. But the project was undone around 2011. Sony Pictures took it up again in 2015, with a gender change: it would be a CIA special agent, played by Charlize Theron, instead of Pitt’s character. The Russo brothers moved forward with the script but production was once again put on hold.

Netflix He recovered The Gray Man In 2020, he confirmed the Russos as directors and added the authors of the Captain America film trilogy as screenwriters, Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely. The third time was the charm, and everything indicates that it will be, in turn, the first of a saga.

The Gray Man focuses on Gentry, who uncovers CIA secrets that he would have been better off not knowing about. He becomes a target of international assassins while Hansen goes out looking for him. If the movie follows the book, the former intelligence operatives will compete for a similar goal on different stages of Europe.

At the end of 2021, Joe Russo compared the dynamic between Gosling and Evans to that of Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on Heat: “It’s an intense action movie”he said in an interview. “With very, very entertaining performances from both actors, who are totally at odds over the plot. Chris Evans as the villain brings a deliciously psychotic twist.”

Filming took place over four months of 2021 on location in the Czech Republic and France. Editing, which began in December of that year, requires a lot of visual and sound effects work, and is still ongoing. It is expected – but there is no reliable data yet – that the premiere will be in the boreal summer of 2022, towards the middle of the year.