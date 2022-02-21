Vin Diesel maintains that their dispute started because he wanted to improve Dwayne Johnson’s performance in Fast and Furious

One of the juiciest stories Fast and Furious probably not part of the plot of the films starring Vin Diesel and although the franchise with luxurious cars and an emphasis on family has stories that have conquered a lot of fans, the tensions between the cast would have nothing to envy to the initial dramas between Toretto and company.

As you will remember, as part of the filming of fast and furious 8, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson uncovered that not everything was peace and harmony in the development of these films, giving rise to a controversy with Vin Diesel that involved several reports and a lot of cross-statements.

But although at the beginning of this 2021 it seemed that all the dramas had been in the past, in a recent interview with Men’s Health, Diesel did not hesitate to revive the controversy with a particular statement.

It turns out that when asked about his conflict with “La Roca” the interpreter of Toretto assured that everything would have been because he wanted to improve Johnson’s performance

“It was a difficult character to embody, the character of Hobbs”, Diesel pointed out. “My focus at the time was a lot of tough love to help get that performance where it needed to be.. (It was) as a producer, to say: Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this movie world, audience members, to look at his character as someone that they don’t know Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks.”

“That’s something I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That required a lot of work. We had to get there, and sometimes at that point, I was able to give a lot of rough loving. Not like Fellini, but would anything I had to do to get gigs in whatever I’m producing.”, added.

Of course, Johnson rose to fame as a wrestler, however, before participating in Fast and furious 5his first installment in the saga, had already been part of several films.

In that sense, Diesel’s statements are still striking, mainly considering that when the conflict occurred in fast and furious 8, Johnson already had several films in the body as Hobbs.

For some time now there has been talk that Johnson could return as Hobbs in fast and furious 10so we will have to wait to see if Diesel’s statements rekindle this controversy or the character of “The Rock” could return in the next main of this franchise.