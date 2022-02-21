Top 3 Alien Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix for February 2022

Sit back and relax; We found the best science fiction alien movies on Netflix that you can currently watch

Not everything has to be comfortable and this is something that alien movies do very well: the fact that they are beings from another world creates a strange and uncomfortable atmosphere. If that’s your thing, today you’re in luck; We found three of the best alien sci-fi movies you can watch right now on Netflix. All these recommendations are classics of the genre.

Now yes, fasten your seatbelt here we go. If you want to find all the alien science fiction movies available on the platform, click on the link of the following secret code: 3327.

SECTOR 9

The first on the list is a modern classic: Sector 9. This film is already a few years old, but it sets the bar very high for the recommendations that come later.

Using fake interview footage to give the film a sense of realism, Sector 9 explores ideas around difference and segregation. To achieve this, they make use of gradual alien transformations as a starting point.

Great performances and hilarious special effects make this a really compelling, interesting and weird movie. It’s really worth spending a few hours on this tape (or watching it again).

RIDDICK

People have mixed feelings about Riddick (and rightly so). But one thing the film does well is offer fun; it’s all very goofy, from Vin Diesel’s (good!) performance to the CGI.

We’re Riddick fans, and since it’s on Netflix and it’s about aliens and sci-fi, it deserves a spot on this list…and maybe in your heart. He watches over and finds out whether you love her or hate her.

If you have a hangover or want to watch something that doesn’t require a lot of intelligence, there is nothing better to watch. It is highly, highly recommended.

PACIFIC TITANS

Huge mechs! Aliens! Pacific Rim has it all, including an all-star cast. Although the premise (humans build giant robots to stop invading giant monsters) tests belief, don’t let that distract you from the fun of this movie.

The Kaiju are really scary and menacing, and the whole movie has a Godzilla feel to it, maybe because it almost always rains. Also, the feeling that these machines are huge is unmatched by any other monster movie. You really think that the magnitude of these battles is gigantic.

And with director Guillermo del Toro’s signature touch of “weirdness,” it’s no wonder we love Pacific Rim so much. There’s even a sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising, if you want to do a marathon next weekend.