Tom Cruise and the Mission Impossible stunt that almost ruined the movie

Of course that doesn’t happen Ethan remains a few centimeters from the ground and manages to complete his mission with the help of his most faithful friends, but for Tom Cruise it was different and things were going so wrong, they almost ruined the most famous scene in the movie.

In a series of interviews he did with the director and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie for the anniversary Blu-ray of the ’90s movie, which launched the million-dollar franchise that (going by its 7th movie) saved his career after the scandal of the scientology, cruise revealed that he would fall too far when being lowered with the cable and fail to swing fast enough to get what they needed.

“We were running out of time, and he kept hitting me in the face and the take didn’t work,” the actor said, explaining that he finally came up with an idea that saved the day and the scene. Cruise asked the team to give him some coins to place inside his shoes to create a counterweight.

“Brian De Palma he said, ‘One more and then I’ll have to cut the moment and do it,'” Cruise said. “I said, ‘I can do it.’ And I went down to the ground and did not touch. I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God. Do not touch it’. And it held me, it held me, it held me, it held me. And I’m sweating and I’m sweating. And it keeps rolling.”

Cruise said at that point he realized they had the scene and he was able to relax a bit because he knew they weren’t going to have to delete it or use a double Action, which is something he prefers to avoid in his filming.

As part of the franchise, Tom Cruise he’s jumped from buildings and helicopters, climbed outside buildings and had to hold on to the wing of a moving plane, but he probably wouldn’t have been allowed to do all of that if he hadn’t pulled off that first trick in 1996, though we won’t know. never.