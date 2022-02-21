This week there will be an unusual conjunction of the Moon, Venus and Mars: when and where can it be seen?

The planetary spectacle can be appreciated with the naked eye, as long as there are adequate weather conditions.

This week there will be a planetary show in which Mars, Venus and the Moon will be the protagonists coming into conjunction. This unusual phenomenon can be observed from the northern hemisphere without the need to use telescopes, according to the specialized site Earth Sky.

saturday morning 26 of February, Venus will appear very bright above the red planet before sunrise, while our natural satellite will appear to the right of them. Although the phenomenon can be observed with the naked eye, it is recommended to use binoculars to appreciate it better.

The show will end on sunday 27when the waning Moon, which is expected to have a 14% of illumination, is positioned before sunrise about 3.5º below Mars, which will be 4º below Venus, thus completing the conjunction of the three largest celestial bodies near Earth.

Approximately 30 minutes after sunrise, under the right weather conditions, you can also see Saturn and Mercury aligned, though considerably fainter, to the lower left of the trio.

