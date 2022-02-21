this is what can be done in the game

Image : From Software / Bandai Namco

Elden Ring is the new game from From Software studios, creators of Dark Souls, Demon’s Souls and Bloodbornealready a few days before its launch they have released a final trailer that serves as a preview of what we will see in the game, and at the same time At the same time, it reminds us of some key differences it has with previous games in the so-called saga souls.

Yes, Elden Ring maintains the essence of souls featuring challenging combat, bosses that require multiple attempts to defeat, and a world where basically everything wants to destroy you. However, there are some key differences from the souls From the past. The first is that the world of Elden Ring it’s a huge map, open to explore, and in addition to the main dungeons, it’s also possible to discover Rise secret dungeons with enemies that, by defeating them, you can get weapons, abilities and more rewards.

On Elden Ring you can use a horse and even fight from the horse, as can be seen in the new trailer. Summon allies, both real humans in cooperative or competitive mode, and what appear to be magical allies in game. Items can be crafted (system of craft) and modify the character, both his abilities ades as its appearance, according to the trailer. The game’s story is rooted in a medieval and fantasy world, co-created by writer George RR Martin and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, and some of the challenges can be seen in the final trailer for the game: dragons, monsters with an almost inexplicable appearance (is that a giant hand?) and more.

Elden Ring arrives February 25 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.