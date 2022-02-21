They sue Kendall Jenner’s tequila for copying the image of another brand

Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand, Tequila 818, is facing a lawsuit from another tequila company that claims its image was stolen.

The Karadshian-Jenner family is always in the middle of controversy, and in this case Kendall is singled out for his tequila brand, which he only launched in 2021.

Since the promotion of Tequila 818 it was harshly criticized for cultural appropriationas the advertisement contained scenes of Jenner riding a horse in an agave field while Mexican workers are harvesting and later she toasted with them.

However, the new problem he faces is related to plagiarism.

Kendall Jenner’s Tequila Lawsuit

The vendors of Tequila 512 (Clip Bandits) filed this lawsuit with Tequila 818 on Wednesday, February 16 in California.

It should be mentioned that Tequila 512 has been produced since 2015, while Kendall Jenner’s brand began to be sold in May 2021.

ClipBandits notes that the first “similarity” between both brands is the name. In their case, they use 512 referring to the zip code of where the company is based in Austin, Texas.

The 818 was chosen by Kendall Jenner also in reference to a zip code: that of Calabasas, California.

Furthermore, they also argue that tequila labeling by Kendall Jenner is too similar to Tequila 512. This consists of having the tequila logo in black, inside a vertical yellow rectangle.

The lawsuit expresses concern about the manufacturers of Tequila 512, explaining that after being on the market for a couple of years, people already associate these visual elements with their brand. However, the Tequila 818 bottle could cause confusion or lead to the mistaken belief that they are the same company.

With all that in mind, ClipBandits claims trade mark and trade practice infringements and unfair competition. The brand would be seeking monetary compensation for economic damages and that Kendall Jenner’s tequila is prohibited from using this very similar image.

A representative of Tequila 818 dismissed these accusations through a statement sent to TMZ. “We are reviewing the complaint and believe that the accusations are baseless“, mentions the document.

Likewise, it was specified that Kendall Jenner was not named as the defendant in the lawsuit, but the company.