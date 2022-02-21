«They have given me masks and championships in all the companies»

There is a new controversy in professional wrestling in Mexico. After criticism of AAA for his bad fights in Rey de Reyes 2022, as well as for rushing to put Carlos Cabrera on his comment table, and criticism of the former WWE commentator’s performance and attitude, Now the one involved in the controversy is the fighter Andrade el Ídolo.

All because, in the middle of a discussion on Twitter with Psycho Clown, star fighter of Lucha Libre AAA and who won the 2022 Rey de Reyes Tournament, the one from the Comarca Lagunera made a mistake and inadvertently revealed that throughout his career they have given him masks and championships.

► Andrade reveals that his career achievements have been given away

Before the tweet above from AAA, where Clown is seen with the King of Kings sword and celebrating with his childrenAndrade replied:

— Did you win it, Psycho Clown, or Was it a gift from Lucha Libre AAA?

— Psycho Clown: If you mean a gift, don’t tell me you already left VUIDA DEL TOREO… If they have given you a mask there in La Doctores [Arena México del CMLL] or in your passage through the United States, you will know. If it’s a gift, I already told you: Lower your diamonds a little. What do you want? You and me in the ring and let’s see if it’s given away!

— Andrade: In Lucha Libre AAA they consent to you since in La Doctores you could not succeed. Instead I, in all the companies in which I have been, they gave me championships and masks. We know that my hair is worth more than your mask. But don’t worry… And another gift is coming to you in TripleManía.

— Clown: Now say it without crying! I don’t think your hair is worth more than my mask… What do you have? What masks? A. scalps? If it hurt you so much that he won the King of Kings Tournament and that he is now King Psycho, that is a problem that you will have to meditate on. Here I am, you see… and don’t cry.

As it is, this would confirm what fans have been rumoring for years: that the masks of El Felino, in 2010, Olímpico, in 2010, and Volador Jr., in 2013, were a gift of the serious and stable to help establish La Sombra as the top star of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre.

This Andrade revelation also implies accepting that he was not talented enough when, at 23 years and 209 days, he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on a CMLL Super Friday to become the youngest IWGP Intercontinental Champion in historyon May 31, 2013.

This led him to fight in Japan and have a rematch with Nakamura, who he regained the title after 50 days.

In NXT, Andrade “Cien” Almas won the NXT Championship by defeating Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2017. This title was held for 139 days. And in this period, he managed to beat Johnny Gargano in a betting fight where Gargano’s NXT career was at stakeso he had to leave NXT.

All these achievements today remain in question with the fact that Andrade has accepted that they gave him masks, championships and why not, even hair in his companies where he has passed.

His talent is also in doubt after eight months after debuting in AEW, could not win any championshipor at least win a really important fight. What will it take for Tony Khan to give him a title?

In fact, being in the cast of WWE did not stand out eitherWell, in almost 6 years he was only WWE United States Champion for 151 days.