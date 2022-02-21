These are some of the best movies you should see

The cinema is one of the perfect hobbies for many when it comes to having a good time in front of the screen, delving into a different story from their lives and meeting characters you would never see. Do you want to know some of the most recommended movies? Next we show them to you.

White House

One of the great icons of cinema is White House, a 1942 film, which online roulette lovers should watch as one of its most iconic scenes features this game as the protagonist. Specifically, it is a scene in which the protagonists play in the cafe owned by Rick, where a married couple tries to flee from a corrupt investigator and they play everything at roulette.

parasites

To the surprise of many, this film managed to win multiple awards when it was released, thus becoming one of the best South Korean films of the 21st century. The film shows the life of two families from completely opposite social classes, showing unexpected and absurd situations between the two clans.

Seven

This film is a thriller from the 90s and tells the story of two detectives (played by Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt), who investigate murders based on the seven deadly sins: lust, anger, pride, greed, sloth, gluttony and envy.

Coconut

This animated film has become one of the favorites of moviegoers. The tape shows Miguel, a boy who loves music, who is dedicated to singing and playing the guitar. A priori, there is no problem with it, but in his family none of his members can talk about anything about music or dedicate themselves to it. But Miguel breaks that rule and on the Day of the Dead embarks on an adventure to find out what happened to his family.

Matrix

This tetralogy created by the sisters wachowski presents a world totally dominated by Artificial Intelligence. The protagonist of the film is Neo, a computer scientist who seems to be the only human who can free man from this subordination to machines. Morpheus visits him and offers him two different colored pills: blue, if he wants the world to continue like this; or red, which will help you discover the whole truth.

the truman show

Now that reality shows are a hit all over the world, this film, starring Jim Carreyshows the story of Truman, an ordinary man who discovers that he is immersed in a great reality show and that those around him are actually actors who are part of the show.

Slumdog Millionaire

It is an Indian-British film. The protagonist of this is Jamal Malik, a young man who lives on the outskirts of Bombay. One day, he decides to participate in the television contest “Who wants to be a millionaire?” and gets the grand prize (comprised of 20 million rupees). Although, the police decide to investigate him because it seems that he was breaking the rules of the game.

Black Swan

This film, which won numerous awards, shows the story of Nina (played by Natalie Portman, who won the Oscar for Best Actress), who lives totally obsessed by her profession and the pressure her mother exerts on her. Such is her level of self-demand that she goes through a serious mental process that does not allow her to distinguish between fiction and reality.

Although these are just some samples of the essential films that you should see in your life sometime, surely there are many others that you would include in this list, since the cinema has endless samples of works of art that have become authentic cult movies for many.