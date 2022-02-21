There are a limited number of free skins available in ‘Fortnite’

ads

One of the reasons why the game Fortnite is so popular is the sheer number of customization options available to players. Since its release in 2017, countless skins have been added for players to adorn their character, and plenty of crossover events have also given players the chance to dress up as their favorite character from the franchise.

But is there any way to get free skins in Fortnite?

Are there free items available in ‘Fortnite’?

There really is an impressive number of skins that a player can accumulate over the years. Occasionally, some of these exclusive skins, emotes, and other items will be offered as rewards for leveling up or as part of an event, meaning you won’t have to dish out real-world money to get them.

Crossover event skins are often given away to the highest ranked players in a tournament. If you are not one of the best rated, you will have to buy the skin you want in the e-shop.

Source: Epic Games/Twitter

There is also an impressive selection of skins available in the item shop to purchase with V-Bucks. Since you can earn V-Bucks as you level up in the battle pass, you can also use those earned V-Bucks to purchase skins without using real money, though you likely won’t earn enough to get all the new skins available every season. using only this method.

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to amass an impressive collection of Fortnite skins, you’ll probably have to spend some of your real money on V-Buck gift cards to collect them all.

Revenge. Force. Speed. He has returned a collection of DC outfits. Check out the store and save the day! pic.twitter.com/SBK81DUwjg

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) Feb 20, 2022 Is there a way to collect skins that were previously available for free?

Many of the free skins available in the game are only available for a limited time, which means you’ll want to complete the tasks required to get them before they’re gone forever. Once the event is over, sadly, there is no way to collect them.

“If you miss a cosmetic, don’t worry! There will be many items to unlock in the future,” Epic Games wrote about these items. “In fairness to all players who have played and unlocked these items, Player Support is unable to award items on demand.”

What free skins are available in ‘Fortnite’ right now?

Unfortunately, there is only one skin available for free in the game as of this writing on February 21, 2022, and it is exclusive to those playing on PlayStation.

Players who are PS Plus members on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 can get a free Sultura skin (with a Cybersaber Pickaxe). Unfortunately, if you don’t have a PlayStation with a PS Plus subscription, you can’t get the skin.

The Stoneheart Night Tournament will take place on February 20 starting at 2 pm ET. To watch, tune in to a participating creator’s stream starting at or before the same time. Do not miss the action 👀 More information: https://t.co/wkiSSR2wgh pic.twitter.com/kXjNXi2Wv7

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 19, 2022

That said, there were plenty of free in-game skins available during the Winterfest event, so keep an eye out for big events like that for more free gifts.

Any other of Epic Games’ free offers will be posted on their website or social media channels, so check back often for updates on more free skins. Any other offers you find online, outside of official channels, may not be reliable.

“Any actual offers will be displayed on the Epic Games Store or official Epic Games websites or social media channels,” Epic Games wrote on its site. “If someone tells you to send us a ticket with a screenshot or instructions on how to get something for free, be sure to check that it’s from official sources, as we won’t be able to help you with unofficial requests.”

ads