‘The Tulsa King’: ‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan’s Sylvester Stallone project moves from Kansas City to Oklahoma

the king of tulsa It will be Sylvester Stallone’s first television series.

When yellow stone The creator originally announced that his new series was based on the Kansas City mob.

But, now the series is based a little further west in Oklahoma.

the king of tulsa was on the list of new series recently announced by yellow stone creator Taylor Sheridan. The drama will star Sylvester Stallone as a legendary East Coast mobster named Sal who moves to the Midwest after serving a lengthy prison sentence.

When the series’ initial announcement was made in December, it was titled kansas city. Now, the project has moved to Oklahoma and will be known as the king of tulsa.

Sylvester Stallone to star in a TV series for the first time in ‘The Tulsa King’

The first time it was revealed that Stallone had teamed up with Sheridan for a new drama, the project was titled kansas city. According to a December 2021 article from Variety, the series hails from Sheridan and boardwalk empire creator Terence Winter. And this new drama marks the first time Stallone has starred in a television series.

According to the description, the series is set in the present day. It will follow “legendary New York City mobster Sal (Stallone), who is faced with the daunting task of reestablishing his Italian mob family in the modernized, straight-forward city of Kansas City, Missouri.”

Taylor Sheridan’s Stallone-led series moved from Kansas City to Oklahoma

Obviously, some changes were made to the location and title of the series since the first announcement. The Stallone-directed series is now titled the king of tulsa, but neither Sheridan nor Stallone have revealed why the change was made. However, the three-time Oscar nominee did give a brief description of his character.

“the king of tulsa It’s a very interesting story. Sal is a lifelong gangster. He took responsibility for the bosses from him and went to prison for 25 years, he kept his mouth shut,” Stallone explained. “And now he’s out. Next thing you know, he’s in Tulsa. He now has to start a new life and create a gang because they want him to be a source of income. And that’s when the fun begins.”

‘The Tulsa King’ was created in just one weekend by ‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan

According to 101 Studios CEO and Executive Producer David C. Glasser, the king of tulsa It started as a simple idea one Friday afternoon. Glasser says that he told Sheridan, “What if you came up with the wild coolness of Good boys with Stallone?

“He [Sheridan] takes a breath, I’m not even kidding, and goes, ‘Hmm, that’s a good idea, Glasser.’ Then, on the spot, he spends 45 minutes telling me a story that he just created in his head. This is Friday at 3 p.m. It’s a big story and there’s nothing written,” Glasser recalled, according to Outsider.

Taylor Sheridan admits she’s looking for movie stars

Within 48 hours, Glasser says Sheridan had already put together a pilot script and pitched the idea to Stallone. After learning about Sal, the Rocky The star reportedly signed up right away.

“I want to go look for movie stars. An opportunity to work with someone like Stallone just follows this model,” Sheridan said.

Glasser says that the following Monday, he and the yellow stone the creator released the king of tulsa idea and script to Paramount, and the network immediately greenlit the series.

“That’s the way it is with him,” Glasser said of Sheridan. “He just picks up the phone and calls people like Billy Bob Thornton, Tom Hanks, Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and says, ‘Hey, I have this idea.’ Then I’ll call to make the deal with the agent.

‘The Tulsa King’ will premiere on Paramount+ this fall

According to The Wall Street Journal, Sheridan met Stallone at an equestrian center in Burbank, California, where Stallone’s daughters trained in the same style of riding as Sheridan. The 75 year old man sHe says he was drawn to Sheridan’s script because of the characters it creates.

“He’s bringing back a kind of strong individualism that has been sorely lacking,” Stallone explained.

Season 1 Production the king of tulsa It is scheduled to start in March. It will premiere on streamer Paramount+ in the fall of 2022.

