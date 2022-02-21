‘The Tulsa King’: ‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan’s Sylvester Stallone project moves from Kansas City to Oklahoma

ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

  • the king of tulsa It will be Sylvester Stallone’s first television series.
  • When yellow stone The creator originally announced that his new series was based on the Kansas City mob.
  • But, now the series is based a little further west in Oklahoma.

the king of tulsa was on the list of new series recently announced by yellow stone creator Taylor Sheridan. The drama will star Sylvester Stallone as a legendary East Coast mobster named Sal who moves to the Midwest after serving a lengthy prison sentence.

