The singer and businesswoman revolutionizes maternity fashion

Rihanna revolutionizes everything she touches. After establishing herself as one of the top pop stars, the Barbadian stepped away from the music industry to become a successful businesswoman. Now one of the richest American businesswomen thanks to her brands, Fenty Beauty, for makeup, and Savage x fenty, for lingerie, the singer is ready to go one step further and become an influencer for pregnant women.

On January 31, she announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. She did it with a planned staging: the couple walked through Harlem, New York, while being photographed.

Rihanna with a look with which she announced her pregnancy Instagram @badgalriri

She showed the world her pregnant belly, sticking out over ripped jeans with the length dragging on the floor; She was wearing a long fuchsia pink feather-type coat buttoned at the chest and open, revealing her voluminous belly, on which she hung various pendants and chains.

That first look of pregnant Rihanna was already a declaration of intent. She is not just any pregnant woman. She is a star. The artist, who turns 34 on the 20th, is powerful and projects it in her image. Confident, beautiful and elegant, she has always had her own style. Now, she was not going to be less. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering my belly, yes I’m a bit chubby, but she’s a baby!” she exclaimed.

About her fashion during motherhood, the interpreter of We Found Love "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day,'" Rihanna has stated. "You put on some clothes and some lipstick and it's like when you look good, you feel good," Rihanna continued. "I heard that for a long time, but it's true. It can really lift you off the couch and make you feel like a bad bitch,"





Since announcing her pregnancy, the Barbadian singer has turned her appearances into a maternity fashion runway. Who said maternity fashion is boring and limits originality and style? It is clear that Rihanna does not. The singer and creator of Fenty is a perfect example of how to break stereotypes.

One of his last appearances was on February 14, Valentine’s Day. The Fenty founder and her boyfriend surprised shoppers at the Savage x Fenty store at Westfield Culver City Mall in Los Angeles. The superstar donned a kind of red hooded robe with matching belt and heeled sandals.





A day earlier, on February 13, the singer made it clear which team she was supporting in the Super Bowl final by wearing a Rams-inspired look and showing off her midriff in a see-through blue blouse.

Rihanna with one of the latest models she has worn getty

The expectant mother has also been exhibited with a look inspired by the 2000s. Low-rise jeans, with a very low-cut fur top, some fur overshirt, a cap and high heels. The artist has confessed that fashion during pregnancy is “fun” but also “a challenge”. “I like it. I’m enjoying it,” she stressed.

Rihanna with ASAP Rocky at the party in Los Angeles on February 11 to promote her brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin AFP

At a big party in Los Angeles to promote Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skins, she dared to wear a look that wowed everyone. Her styling highlighted a green sequin top with a halter neck, which left her back in the air and her belly exposed.

Rihanna with her new maternity style with which she breaks with the traditional style Instagram @badgalriri

And of course, she also dared with a Rosalía-style look and wore a black lace-up top, combined with leggings.