‘The power of the dog’, from the ‘streaming’ to the Oscar

‘The power of the dog’ is the title of the novel Jane Campion became the film with the most nominations in the Oscar Awards 2022.

Nothing better than 12 nominationsincluding that of Best filmto arouse the curiosity of viewers interested in knowing why a western set in the 20s of the last century and directed by a New Zealand filmmaker grabbed so many nominations.

The film portrays coexistence between two brothers of opposite personalitiesa widow and her son, whose relationship develops in the midst of secrets and conflictson the lonely plains of Montana.

After festivals to ‘streaming’

‘The power of the dog’ had its world premiere in the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival. In the match, Campion won the silver lion to the Best Direction. The film toured another 90 festivals in which it reaped 216 awards.

After a limited theatrical release, the film opened in early December on Netflix. That month he spent a couple of weeks in the Top 10 of the most viewed English-language films on the platform.

However, after the announcement of the Oscar nominations, he re-entered in ninth place on this list. In total he accumulated 5.46 million hours watched in the week of February 7 to 13, according to data from the platform.

A book that haunted the director

After 12 years dedicated to television, the New Zealand director returned to the cinema to confront the old masculinity myths. She did it with a story that hasn’t stopped haunting her since she read ‘The Power of the Dog’, by the American writer thomas savageas recounted in the documentary ‘Behind the scenes with Jane Campion’.

Savage dedicated this 1967 novel to his wife, Elizabeth Fitzgerald. The writer published the work after returning with her and her children after having abandoned them, to live a affair with Tomie de Paola, an illustrator 20 years his junior.

In the documentary, Campion admits that couldn’t help but compare between certain elements of the novel and the life of the writer. Until his teens, Savage had lived on ranches between Idaho and Montana, raised by an alcoholic mother, in the midst of a male chauvinist and repressive environment.

Campion found in this autobiographical narrativein the complexity of the characters and the detailed description of the environments, the narrative potential that prompted her to write the script of a film willing to question gender paradigms and scales of values.

The prejudice of masculinity on trial

On screen, Campion’s film takes its time showing the lonely beauty of Montana in wide shots. These are combined with scenes that show the day to day of the kind and refined George (Jesse Plemons) and his impetuous and cruel brother Phil (benedict cumberbatch), two wealthy brothers dedicated to ranching. Ari Wegner’s work on the direction of photography it’s flawless.

Cumberbatch’s Phil appears as the American cowboy archetypethat rude, brave and independent man willing to impose his authority, even before nature

This masculine model has taken root in the collective imagination as western heritagefrom figures like Clint Eastwood, John Wayne or Henry Fonda. These models have evolved into more contemporary characters represented on screen by figures such as Sylvester StalloneArnold Schwarzenegger, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and others.

Based on the archetype of the ‘cowboy’, Campion enriches the external and internal structure of his character in each scene. Subtle changes in time with the tense and dramatic chords of Johnny Greenwood.

The attire, the look, the voice, the posture when walking, the treatment with its workers and the animals, the way of sitting, eating or drinking are details that permeate everyday life and reveal the shortcomings, prejudices and obsessions of a man more complex than his simple appearance.

the breaking point

The relationship between the brothers reaches a breaking point when George marries Rose (Kirsten Dunst), a widow who lives with her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The arrival of the new relatives makes Phil reveal the most aggressive, misogynistic and macho side of him.

With the hidden nature of the idealized American cowboy revealed in the western, the director takes her character out of context. She confronts him with a series of repressed emotionswhen he discovers in the weak and mannered son of the widow a being capable of understanding his true nature, for whom he also feels an irrepressible attraction.

Suddenly, everything takes a different course and the film surprises where least expected. Slowly the story twists beautifully. The drama in which the widow and her son were victims of toxic masculinity of Phil is transformed into a thriller, where the apparently most vulnerable character turns out to be the fiercest of predators.

“Deliver my soul from the sword, defend me from the power of the dog”, prays the psalm that in the last scene completes the sense of a slow but impressive psychological journey.