The Magazine – News | The Peninsular Magazine, Merida, Yucatan

It is very important that people with chronic diseases go to the follow-up appointments indicated by the family doctor so as not to neglect their treatment.

All IMSS units and hospitals have sanitary filters and carry out measures to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus

With the aim of strengthening medical care, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Yucatan invites the entitlement not to stop going to the first level consultation in the Family Medicine Units (UMF), since it is very important that Both patients have the proper medical control of their illnesses and treatments, as well as users carry out preventive check-ups and timely detection for their health care.

The services offered by the Family Medicine units are: vaccination, consultation with a family doctor, preventive check-ups, continuous medical attention (emergencies), refilling prescription drugs, family planning, nutrition, social work activities, among others.

It is very important that people with chronic diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, to name a few, go to the follow-up appointments indicated by their family doctor so as not to neglect their treatment.

It is recommended when going to the UMF: to use the mask correctly at all times, hand hygiene or use of alcohol gel, respect the sanitary filters at the entrances; respect the distance of at least 1.5 meters between people; as well as applying the etiquette sneeze, that is, when coughing or sneezing, cover the mouth and nose with the inside of the elbow or with a disposable handkerchief that should be thrown in the trash and then washed hands.

In the case of people who require vaccines according to their age group, go with a face mask if they are older than two years; if they are smaller, cover them with a light blanket. The important thing is that if children wear face masks, they use it correctly and do not manipulate it as it can become contaminated.

To conclude, the IMSS Yucatán reminds users that all IMSS units and hospitals have sanitary filters and carry out measures to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, for the protection of both the entitlement as well as the staff that works in the units.