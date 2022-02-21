The King of Bachata ROMEO SANTOS presents “SUS HUELLAS” the first single and video from his new album FÓRMULA VOL. 3

February 14th, 2022

MIAMI (February 14, 2022) – The singer-songwriter and global superstar Romeo Santos presents his most recent single “Its footprints”. Listen HERE! The charming bachata, which captivates its fans with its unique and iconic style, will be part of its next album Formula Vol.3. The single and the video are already available through digital platforms. “Its footprints” was composed by Romeo and tells the story of an unforgettable love that leaves its mark on your life. The sultry tone of the song coupled with the electrifying lyrics creates an irresistible bachata melody. Enjoy the video HERE. The accompanying video for the song was directed by renowned director Andrew Sandler, shot in Hollywood with high visual and technological quality that highlights the lasting marks a fleeting romance can leave. The lyrics of the song complement the images, telling the story of a man defeated in the search for love: “Later, when an injury does not remain, I am reborn a new man and I will be yours, meanwhile give me your contribution, to remove its consequences from my body, so many nights that I was yours I still feel it”. The release comes days after Romeo surprised his fans with a trailer for Formula Vol.3 on social networks. Set on a winter day, the trailer features his son Valentino and is a preview of the upcoming musical production. With three nominations for Premio Lo Nuestro 2022, El Rey de la Bachata, Romeo Santos he returns strongly to his solo career promising a great album for his millions of fans around the world.

About Romeo Santos Multi-award winning, multi-platinum, singer-songwriter, Latin music star, “El Rey de la Bachata”, Romeo Santos, has the most #1 hits this decade of any other Latin artist. Among his achievements it is worth noting that he has been named by ASCAP as the “Songwriter of the Year” for the past five years and this year he was awarded the special “Songwriter of the Year” award. He is the winner of the “Artist of the Year” award at the Billboard Music Awards for two consecutive years, also obtaining the “Latin Artist of the Year” award at the Billboard Music Awards for two years in a row. The album “Fórmula, Vol. 1” is certified 5x Platinum for its sales and includes five songs that reached #1, the album managed to spend 17 weeks at #1 on the charts. His next album “Fórmula, Vol. 2” was certified DIAMANTE and spent 10 weeks at #1 on the “Latin Album Charts” and was #1 on Billboard’s “Top Latin Albums” for 8 months. The album includes five #1 hits, both the first single “Indecent Proposal” and the second single “Hate” featuring Drake, debuted at #1 and stayed there for three months. Santos has collaborated with great artists like Usher, Lil Wayne, Pitbull, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Marc Anthony and Carlos Santana. The multi-talented artist starred in the blockbuster movie “Fast and Furious 7” alongside big screen star Vin Diesel and was recently the voice of one of the characters in the animated film “Angry Birds.” El Rey De La Bachata made history as the first Latin artist to perform at the new Yankee Stadium, achieving two sold-out nights with 50,000 people each night. The prestigious magazine “Rolling Stone” declared the tour “One of the best tours of the summer of 2014”. Santos has been on major shows like “The Bachelor,” “The Today Show,” “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, and was a part of Macy’s iconic Thanksgiving parade. He is one of the artists with the highest number of followers on networks with over 30 million fans. He now adds his to the list of achievements by becoming CEO of Roc Nation Latin. Romeo Santos received the Tribute to Excellence from Premio Lo Nuestro, his most recent production GOLDEN manages to debut #1 and breaks its own sales record in the first week of release. Golden was chosen by Billboard magazine among the best 50 albums of 2017. The video of his most recent single with Daddy Yankee and Nicky Jam “Bella y Sensual” already has more than 285 million views on YouTube.

