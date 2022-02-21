‘The guy threw me’; Belichick’s physical assault on Inés Sainz

Ines Sainz is one of the most prominent women in sports media, because in his career he can presume to have been present in World Cups, Olympic Games, Super Bowl, among other events, but it has also passed ‘bitter drinks’like when he was in front of Bill Belichick.

The head coach of the New England Patriots (which will have a series on Apple TV) not only ignored her during the Super Bowl LIa moment that went viral on social networks, but now Ines Sainz revealed that he physically assaulted her and not only that, because he was even able to take this case to legal instances but he preferred not to do so.

What happened between Belichick and Inés Sainz?

Speaking for the ‘Pinky Promise’ show on YouTube, the journalist from TV Azteca confessed what could never take well with the character of the Patriots, since he called him ‘racist and misogynist’, because for him everything that has to do with Mexico and women, he does not like.

“Me and Belichick don’t get nothing, Belichick is the coach of the Patriots, but it is that he’s a misogynist; I have been there several times and for him, what is Mexico and what are women, he can’t handle thatthen it is always contempt, he treats you badly,” he confessed.

Ines Sainz recounted how his meeting in Super Bowl LIwhere he already had a history of Belichick and asked his cameraman not to get close, but when I was on court and seeing who they were interviewing, he ignored him and ran with Bill, where then he would push the Mexican.

“I told my cameraman, I’m not even going with Belichick, I have thousands to interview to go with it. By chance of life, game over, we runyou don’t know who you’re going to run into, and Belichick is coming head-on and I tell my cameraman ‘no’ and the cameraman ignores me and leaves with him. Then he pulls me, I’m turning around and Belichick throws mebut he throws me with his arms”, commented Inés.

Worst everything for the journalist was that in social networks they made her ‘a meme’, well They made fun of Belichick because she pushed her and ignorednot knowing there was a deeper context to this situation.

“Someone took the contract from when they throw us and in social networks they start ‘ha ha ha they threw Inés’, became a trend. And I said ‘he’s an idiot, I’m doing my job’. I didn’t even hold out the mic to him and he blew me off, but he threw me and they laughed in Mexico“, sentenced Inés Sainz.

Finally the member from Aztec TV confessed that violence against women organizations and lawyers from the United States They gave him their support to take the case to legal instances, but she refused, for all that it would imply in the future.