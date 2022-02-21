The detail that a referee had with Luis Montes in the match against Chivas

Luis Montes is one of the greatest figures of Club León

February 20, 2022 11:42 p.m.

Last week the midfielder Louis Montes had an act of ‘fair play’ in the match against Pumas UNAM corresponding to the Day 6 of the Closing Tournament 2022. The former national team had a gesture that went around the world and was recognized by many in Mexican soccer through social networks.

Despite the blunders, the León fans are supporting him.

This action by Luis had positive and negative repercussions, since there was no lack of criticism from certain fans who claimed that since he was the minute 90 and they were the ones in a hurry to level the score, it was that the midfielder had the honesty to prevent the referee from going to VAR. However, these comments were in the minority and Montes remained a great example for many.

Fernando Guerrero was the referee of the León match against Chivas

What happened to Luis Montes last week?

The action happened with Washington Corozowho was sent off at minute 90, but Luis Montes approached the referee William Pacheco Larios to tell him that he didn’t hit him in the face and exchanged it for a yellow card.

What detail did Luis Montes experience this week before starting the game against Chivas de Guadalajara?

The central referee of the match between Club León and Chivas de Guadalajara was Fernando Guerrerosaid judge had a detail with Luis Montes before starting the match and that is that the famous ‘singer’ approached the Mexican in the protocol before starting the game to express his happiness for last week’s action.

“Thank you for what you did…on behalf of all the referees, I thank you”were the words of the central referee.

This gesture caused a good response in the Mexican soccer environment and it is expected that it has served as a good example the action of Montes for the new talents of the MX League.

