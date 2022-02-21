The covers of the win against Toluca in Hell

Cruz Azul thrashed Toluca at the Nemesio Diez Stadium and La Maquina’s resounding triumph did not go unnoticed on the front pages of sports newspapers.

Blue Cross He had no mercy from the Devil in Hell, and no matter that he was celebrating his 105th anniversary, he stood with authority in Hell and closer to his best version to return to winning ways with a resounding 4-1 win Over the Red Devils of Toluca.

That is why La Maquina was again the great protagonist of the Closing Tournament 2022 of the MX Leaguebecause after adding another three visiting points at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, they once again established themselves among the first three places in the Leaderboard of the competition, where it appears in third place with 13 points, only one less than the leader Puebla.

This way, Blue Cross grabbed the cover of sports journal most important in Mexico: Récord, which put Carlos Rodriguez as the great protagonist of its cover, after will sign his third goal with the cement shirt. “make way”titled the newspaper alluding to the forceful and overwhelming walk of Machine.

Another of the newspapers that carried the triumph of the team commanded by John Reynoso to its cover was ‘Pásala’ with a nostalgic header with memories of Libertadores Cup: “Devil Dressed in Blue”with Santiago Gimenez as the absolute master behind break the goalscoring drought and sign the first double of his career.

