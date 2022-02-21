The amount that ‘Chicharito’ asks to return to Chivas… In Bits

The striker announced in a live broadcast along with other ‘gamers’ how much he would ask to return to the Flock

the mexican striker Javier Hernandez would be willing to return to Chivas in exchange for an amount between $1,400,000 MXN and $1,650,000 MXN, however, the former player of the Man Utd and Real Madrid I would like payment in “bits“, a currency used on the platform Twitter.



In a live broadcast with other ‘gamers’, Chicharitocurrent player of LA Galaxy joked with his return to the Sacred Flock when questioned by how many “bits“I would be willing to defend the red and white jersey again.

“A million,” he noted. Hernandez but he quickly corrected and joked: “Not true, five million for my channel.”

According to the official site of Twitterthe “bits are virtual items that you can purchase and use to Cheer. A Cheer is a chat message that uses bits“. Users can buy 100 “bits“In exchange for $33 MXN, for which $1,650,000 MXN would be used so that the fans of Chivas manage to convince Javier to return to Guadalajara. Depending on the site Transfermarkt, Chicharito It has a value of $2,200.00 USD.

After closing the preseason with a double, Chicharito The 2022 season begins next weekend. mls with LA Galaxywhich will face NYC FC on the opening day.