Shuumatsu no Harem had a collaboration with Playboy magazine — Kudasai

On the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of the manga Shuumatsu no Harem (World’s End Harem) a collaboration with the Japanese men’s magazine was announced Weekly Playboyduring a photo shoot with gravure-idols, who dressed as different characters from the franchise. The collaboration took place in this year’s 10th issue of the magazine, released on February 21 in Japan.

The photo session included the participation of cosplayers and models Umi Shinonome (東雲うみ) as Mira Suou, Moka Hashimoto (橋本萌花) as Akane Ryuuzōji; Kuriemi (くりえみ) as Neneko Isurugi; Mea Shimotsuki (霜月めあ) as Karen Kamiya; and Naomi Majima (真島なおみ) as Akira Toudou. Below are both the official photographs and those uploaded individually by the artists on their social networks.

The eleven-episode series has been broadcast since January 7 in Japan, while the platform Crunchyroll is in charge of its distribution in the West, issuing the censored version of the project. For its part, LINK and Kotaro Shono started publication of the manga on the website Shōnen Jump Plus from the publisher Shueisha in May 2016. The publisher published the twelfth compiled book volume in August 2020. Subsequently, the duo began publishing a sequel titled Shuumatsu no Harem: After World in May 2021.

Synopsis for Shuumatsu no Harem

The Male Killer Virus: a deadly disease that eradicated 99.9% of the world’s male population. Mizuhara Reito has been put into cryogenic sleep for five years, leaving behind Tachibana Erisa, the girl of his dreams. When Reito awakens from his deep sleep, he emerges into a sex-starved world in which he is now the main pleasure supplier. Reito and four other students are now given a life of luxury and a simple mission: repopulate the world by impregnating as many women as they can. However, all Reito wants is to find his beloved Erisa who disappeared three years ago. What will decide in the end? Her true love for him or the carnal temptation of the harem?

Source: Cho Animedia

(c)LINK・宵野コタロー／集英社 (c)LINK・宵野コタロー／集英社・終末のハーレム製作委員会