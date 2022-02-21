Shin Megami Tensei spin-off returns with a new game, date and trailer

Atlus had already promised news for his title, and the community has been quick to theorize about a sequel.

It is already a reality: Soul Hackers 2 exists. The spin-off of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise, by the name of Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, wowed quite a few gamers with its initial release, a PlayStation port, and a 3DS remake, so it’s no surprise. that the community wait for news to a sequel. And, after promising news in a rather enigmatic way, Atlus he has kept his word.

Soul Hackers 2 will be released on August 26In the live of the developer, we have been able to take a first look at Soul Hackers 2 with a first trailer that will not leave any fan indifferent. Here, we will follow the story of Ringo and his team to decrypt destiny and save the world from the apocalypse, something we will do following the main features of the first title in terms of demons, battles and more.

But Atlus has not stayed with a simple trailer, but has also provided data around the launch of Soul Hackers 2. According to what was shown in the studio’s broadcast, the game will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC via Steam next 26 of August. In addition, it has also been confirmed that the adventure will feature texts in spanishso we can enjoy the title through our closest language.

The last time we heard news about Soul Hackers was with a remake developed for 3DS in 2013 (2012 in Japan), so this news will encourage all players who wanted a sequel to the game. And it is that, although there are still a few months left for its launch, Atlus has finally recovered an adventure beloved by fans.

