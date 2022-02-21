Shay Mitchell copies Rihanna’s pregnant style

Shay Mitchell just showed that the effect Rihanna It’s very real, as if we had any doubts. Ever since the Barbadian singer revealed that she and ASAP Rocky are expecting their first child together, her outfits have been as sexy as ever, and it looks like the trend is catching on. Mitchellwho is pregnant with her second child and has just rocked an ensemble that reveals her baby bump, which could point to a broader trend of paunchy looks.

Think about this photo of RihannaPosted four days ago. A low-rise medium wash jeans, a crop top that ties in the center, with the proud belly, and a denim jacket. In addition to necklaces, a bag and strappy heels.

then look Shay Mitchell’s latest look. Low-rise, mid-wash jeans, a crop top that ties at the center, bare midriff, and a denim jacket. In addition to necklaces, a bag and strappy heels.

We are not accusing Mitchell to copy to Rihanna. We’re saying that she, like probably half the women in the world, takes her “Work” singer’s style cues from her, as it should. And we should all be thankful that Rihanna is moving the needle on maternity fashion. Why should pregnancy change the way you express yourself?

Shay Mitchell follows Rihanna’s example and wears an outfit of ten while pregnant. Diggzy/REX/Shutterstock

the founder of Fenty She said in a recent interview that her shapeshifting is “challenging,” but added, “I like it. I’m enjoying it. I like not having to worry about covering my belly. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, wow!” It doesn’t matter! It’s a baby.”