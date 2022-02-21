Santiago Solari, sentenced before Pumas

The poor displays against Mazatlán and Pachuca increased the tension and if he does not get the victory in Ciudad Universitaria it would be his end at the head of the team

The America is experiencing a deep crisis of results that includes a victory in its last 10 league games, four months without winning the Azteca Stadium, four defeats in the Closure 2022 and an unworthy 16th place in the general table for a club in the category of Americanists.

Solari has one win, one draw and four losses in Clausura 2022. Getty Images

These numbers have on the tightrope to Santiago Solari What technical of the Eagles, although everything indicates that the Argentine will remain in the position for one more week and sentenced that if he does not get the victory against Cougars Saturday at Ciudad Universitaria would be his end at the head of the team.



Sources confirmed to ESPN that the ultimatum would be clear to Solariwho Until this weekend he enjoyed the trust of his board, but the poor performances against Mazatlan and Pachuca have made the leaders of the institution rethink things regarding the future of the Argentine coach.

for now Solari He would remain at the head of the team, but the Americanist board will analyze options for possible substitutes, one of the options is an interim coach who comes from within the institution or some strategist who comes from outside to finish the tournament and in the summer start with a new project, although everything is subject to the result of the America the weekend at the University Olympics.

This Monday the Eagles worked in the nest of Coapa in the face of the clash with the felines and they did so under the command of SolariIt should be noted that in the weekly program it was marked that there would be rest for the team, however the defeat against Pachuca altered the plans and for this reason they showed up to train at 10 in the morning at the Azulcrema venue.