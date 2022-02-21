Robert Downey Jr. will make a new film with the director of ‘Iron Man 3’; look here what he is about

United States.- Robert Downey Jr. looking to make a comeback Hollywood. Since he hung up his suit Hombre de Hierro in the uMarvel Cinematic Universe,Fans of the 56-year-old actor have been waiting for the next big project for Downey Jr, who has largely remained under the radar with the exception of that cringe-worthy movie a few years ago.

Looking to make a triumphant return to Hollywood, Downey Jr’s next project is set to bring the American actor back to his days of crime, as he reunites with ShaneBlack, Director of Iron Man 3.

According Empire Online, RRobert Downey Jr. and Shane Black are looking to reunite for a new movie. The duo last worked together nearly a decade ago, when Black directed and wrote the screenplay for Downey’s third and final film, concluding the Iron Man trilogy that strangled the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the well-oiled machine it is today. Prior to Marvel, the pair first worked together on the acclaimed 2005 black comedy thriller, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

As Downey Jr. and Black seek to reunite for a third time, the men of Hollywood find themselves once again working together on a crime spree; this time facing the notorious fictional character from Donald Westlake, Parker. Black has written the new movie to direct for Amazon Studios, with Downey Jr. as Parker.

Parker is a fictional character created by the American novelist Donald E. Westlake. Written under the pseudonym Richard Stark, Parker is the epitome of a ruthless antihero. The beloved protagonist has been the star of 24 novels written by Westlake spanning from 1962 to 2008. For those unfamiliar with ruthless criminals, Parker is a professional thief.