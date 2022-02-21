“Repeated prototype”: why directors hate Marvel cinema

Superhero movies are the most popular today. They are capable of filling movie theaters and keeping their fans anxious before a new release.

However, there is a significant number of directors who have expressed a critical opinion towards this type of cinema, pointing to its scant content and its obsession with the use of visual effects.

One of the last filmmakers to join this list was Francis Ford Coppola. In a recent interview, the winner of five Oscars criticized how repeated these tapes are, pointing directly to those that are part of the Marvel universe.

“Before there used to be studio movies. Now there are Marvel movies. And what is a Marvel movie? A Marvel movie is a prototype movie that gets made over and over and over but they look different,” he noted.

“Making Smart Movies”

One of the first to show a clear stance towards superhero movies was Ridley Scott. A few years ago, the man behind Alien, recognized that the current cinema is “pretty bad”. And in this, an important part of the blame lay with the superhero productions.

“Superhero movies are not my thing. That’s why I’ve never done any. They have asked me several times, but I am unable to believe them. I prefer to keep making smart movies,” he stated.

The experience of being human

With Birdman, the Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu added nine nominations for the Oscar Awards. The film told the story of a former superhero movie actor who was now fighting to be taken seriously on Broadway.

For the same reason, the director may have a respectable opinion regarding this type of film, which he has harshly criticized.

“Audiences are overexposed to these plots and situations and this shit that means nothing about the experience of being human,” said the filmmaker in 2014.

“Superheroes…just the word hero bothers me. What the fuck** does it mean? It is a false and misleading concept of superhero. The way he shows violence, that’s absolutely conservative and traditionalist.”

a finite cycle of time

Steven Spielberg is one of the most respected film directors in the industry, a more than authorized voice to analyze the current scenario in which he operates.

Although the filmmaker acknowledged that superhero movies “are going through a good time”, he anticipated that this type of production will come to an end at some point and will be forgotten.

“There will be a time when comic book movies go the way of westerns and disappear. There’s going to be an implosion where three or four or maybe even half a dozen blockbusters crash at the box office, and that’s going to change the paradigm,” Spielberg explained.

“I’m just saying that these cycles have a finite time in popular culture. There will come a day when these movies will be supplanted by some other genre that possibly some young filmmaker is thinking of discovering for all of us,” he added.

These days, the popularity of superhero movies is so apparent that the Academy has launched a “popular” category for the upcoming Oscars, which will allow fans to vote for the most popular film, regardless of whether it’s nominated or not.

A way to compensate viewers who are not satisfied because the most watched films of the year do not appear among the nominees for Best Picture.

