Peter Dinklage hints at his return as Eitri in Thor: Love and Thunder

At the moment, Marvel fans are still thinking about how wonderful Spider-Man: No Way Home was for them – 92% and how awesome the first trailers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promise to be. But in case you forgot, it should be remembered that in the summer we will also see Thor: Love and Thunder and the good Peter Dinklage has suggested that he could be back in the MCU.

In interview with Empire, Peter Dinklagewho played Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, advanced a bit of the next projects in which we will see them. Although he did not confirm anything officially, he did spend a few words explaining why his return to the saga should not be ruled out in the next Thor: Love and Thunderdelivery of the character with whom he has an important connection:

Well, there’s a Thor movie, right? One that Taika made, that he directed and that is about to be released. But I didn’t say anything, I didn’t say anything. If you die in a Marvel movie that doesn’t mean anything. That’s the craziest thing, it doesn’t matter. Someone can make a TV show now that there are series. It’s the world of Marvel and we’re all just a part of it.

Although we were never given an indication that Eitri had died, Dinklage is probably referring to the fact that the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder could supposedly put Chris Hemsworth’s character at risk and that it will bring back Janes Foster (Natalie Portman), then of a notable demise of the franchise. As well as the supposed god Gorr (Christian Bale), who is capable of assassinating some of the most powerful beings in that universe.

The return of Eitri, who is the king of the dwarves of Nidavellir, the kingdom of that species that is under the protection of Asgard, makes perfect sense. It is known that Foster will become Mighty Thor, a superhero in her own right and that she will use the hammer Mjolnir, which was destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok. 92%. Since the character is an armorer, the heroes will most likely go with him to rebuild the artifact.

On infinity warAs you surely remember, it is he who helps Thor build Stormbreaker, his new ax with which he almost kills and then seriously cuts off Thanos’s head. Very few details about the new film are officially known as the constant delays caused by the pandemic in other Marvel movies have stolen attention, although that is probably about to change.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will premiere on July 8 and, as far as is known, its production concluded last year. The first trailer is sure to arrive a couple of months away, since the best option for its release would be a few weeks before the arrival of Doc Strange 2 the first week of May. Either way, it won’t be long before we know more about the movie officially.

