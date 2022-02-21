Personalized treatments offer better results in patients with Multiple Myeloma

Knowing the behavior of multiple myeloma and leukemia in each patient determines the treatment.

Doctor Joel López, oncologist hematologist at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo.

The Doctor Joel Lopez, hematologist oncologist at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo He specified that in Puerto Rico, specialists have been able to determine that leukemia and multiple myeloma do not behave in the same way in patients, as it was defined in the medical literature at least 15 or 20 years ago.

“Today we are treating these patients in a much more personalized way, the treatment has been defined according to the way in which the risk factors that these patients have develop,” he explained.

López specified that part of the first process of investigating patients is to review the genetic risk that these patients have, “so we have more and more weapons to treat this condition. It is very important to know that not all patients receive the same treatment as was the case before”.

Another important aspect, in the opinion of the hematologist oncologist, is that doctors and scientists have been able to advance in deciphering the way in which these blood conditions develop “to go directly and try to stop it.”

Finally, López indicated that once more details are obtained about how the intensity of the disease is developing in each patient, specialists can direct the therapy, so that the patient does not have as many side effects.

“There has been an explosion of treatments for these conditions and we can treat patients that perhaps 20 years ago we could not treat, because the side effects of therapy are less and less, they are more directed at these stem cells and we can have a better quality of life.” life for these patients,” he concluded.

Multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a “plasma cell.” Healthy plasma cells help fight infection by making antibodies that recognize and attack germs.

Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of multiple myeloma can vary, and in the early stage of the disease, there may be none.

When signs and symptoms do occur, they may include:

*Bone pain, especially in the spine or chest

*Sickness

*Constipation

*loss of appetite

*Disorientation or mental confusion

*Fatigue

*frequent infections

*Slimming

*Weakness or numbness in the legs

*Excessive thirst

Causes

The causes of myeloma are not clear. Doctors know that myeloma begins with abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow, the soft tissue that makes blood cells and is found inside most bones. The number of abnormal cells multiplies rapidly.

Leukemia

Leukemia is cancer of the body’s blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and lymphatic system.

There are many types of leukemia. Some forms of leukemia are more common in children. Others take place mainly in adults.

Symptoms

The symptoms of leukemia vary depending on the type of leukemia. Common signs and symptoms include the following:

*Fever or chills

*Persistent fatigue, weakness

*Frequent or severe infections

*Weight loss without trying

*Swollen lymph nodes, enlarged liver or spleen

*Bleeding and bruising easily

*Recurring nosebleeds

*Small red spots on the skin (petechiae)

*Hyperhidrosis, especially at night

*Bone pain or tenderness

Causes

Like Multiple Myeloma, scientists don’t understand the exact causes of leukemia. It appears to develop from a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Because cancer cells do not grow and die like normal cells do, but rather accumulate, over time they outgrow the production of healthy cells. In the bone marrow, myeloma cells crowd out healthy blood cells, and as a result, you feel fatigued and unable to fight off infections.

The myeloma cells continue to try to make antibodies, like healthy plasma cells do, but they make abnormal antibodies that the body can’t use. Instead, the abnormal antibodies (monoclonal proteins, or M proteins) build up in the body and cause problems, such as kidney damage. Cancer cells also damage bones, and this damage increases the risk of fracture.