On a day like today in 1965, the Malcom X assassination occurred.

The film Malcolm X, directed in 1992 by Spike Lee and starring Denzel Washington, illustrates the chaos that was experienced on a day like today in 1965 when the assassination of El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, better known as Malcolm X.

Born in Omaha as Malcolm Little, this leader was a speaker, religious minister and activist defending the rights of African Americans who harshly accused white Americans of their crimes against their black compatriots.

A story marked by discrimination, the murder of his father because of his work in defense of workers’ rights, and his mother’s admission to a psychiatric hospital forged his character and thought.

Also read:

Years of study and a religious transformation radicalized his way of conceiving the relationship between white and black people, to the point of stating that a black man could never be friends with a white man.

Malcolm X became an international benchmark in the fight for the civil rights of African Americans. His work took him to dozens of countries in Africa and Europe. meeting with governments and other world leaders.

As his fame and influence grew, deep tensions arose with some leaders of the Nation of Islam who accused him of treason. Apparently, after repeated threats, They ended his life on February 21, 1965.

Defender of freedom or preacher of racism and violence. Two faces that supporters and detractors they continue to make visible 57 years after the death of one of the most influential African Americans in the history of the United States.