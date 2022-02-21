Neymar reveals where he wants to play in the coming years and the particular reason why he chooses that league

The PSG forward also confessed that he does not know if he will play in Brazil again.

Neymar has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025, however, the Brazilian striker has already revealed where he wants to continue his career. During his participation in the ‘Fenômenos’ podcast, in which ex-scorer Ronaldo collaborates, he expressed his desire to play in the US MLS

“I really want to play in the US, at least for a season,” Neymar said. When asked why he chose that country, he explained between laughs: “It’s a short championship, you have three or four months of vacation”.

Ronaldo then told him that under these conditions he could play “ten more years”. “He could play for many more years,” the PSG striker replied.

In another section of the dialogue, Neymar also expressed his “doubts” about the possibility of returning to play in Brazil. “Sometimes I want to and sometimes I don’t,” he said.

His desire to win the World Cup

The striker also referred to his desire to win the next World Cup with the Brazilian team, which will be played this year in Qatar. In this sense, he lamented that Brazilians and “especially the press” are “critical of everything.” “If it’s 1-0 every game, they want a show; if you’re giving a show without winning, they want a result,” he explained.

“I want to win the World Cup with 1-0 in all games, I don’t want to put on a show, I just want to win,” concluded.