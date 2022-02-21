Neymar Jr. shines in the batmobile and shows that he could be the next Batman; Step aside, Robert Pattinson!

We are just over a week from theatrical release from batmanthe movie of Matt Reeves what will mean the debut of Robert Pattinson As the Gotham City vigilanteso now all eyes are on the one considered one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

Both the director and the protagonists, Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman) and Zoe Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman) have already started the tour to promote the film and this Monday’s stop was France, where the premiere of the tape took place. The great event was attended by hundreds of fans and celebrities, including the soccer player Neymar Jr.who currently serves in the Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian star showed that he is a big batman fan and shared a story on his personal Instagram account from the room. In fact, a few days ago it was his 30th birthday and he received a warm congratulations from none other than Bruce Wayne / Batman himself:

However, the fact that he has already seen the film is not the most striking thing, but the photographs that director Matt Reeves shared, as he made it clear that if he proposed it, the athlete could well be considered to play the batman later.

Matt Reeves spread the exact moment when Neymar Jr. poses next to the batmobile that Robert Pattinson will lead in the film, but also comes out with the English actor, who wore an elegant black dress accompanied by a beige coat. This postcard was joined by Zoë Kravitz, who wore an elegant black dress and an elegant bun that made her look a lot like her mother, also an actress. Lisa Bonet.

The footballer posed with the protagonists of The Batman. Photo: @TheBatman

The PSG star he was carrying a black outfit very his style, with a shiny silver chain and a black cap. Without a doubt, the perfect outfit for get on the legendary batmobileas shown by the following photos shared by Matt Reeves and the official account of the movie The Batman:

Neymar Jr. did not miss the opportunity to get on the batmobile. Photos: @mattreevesLA / @TheBatman

What you should know about The Batman

The movie opens next March 3 worldwide and means the first solo film of the bat man in the last decade. In addition to Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, it will feature stars such as Andy Serkis (alfred pennyworth), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Colin Farrell (Penguin), paul dano (Riddle), John Tuturro (carmine falcon) and Barry Keoghan (who is rumored could be the new joker).

This tape is completely outside the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and it does not join with any of the previous plots that we saw in the cinema. The Batman will explore a facet that few have seen of the Gotham vigilante, as it will address how they were Bruce Wayne’s early years as the protector of his citythose in which he was still not very clear about his objectives and if his main motivation was justice or revenge.

As we have seen in the trailers presented by Warner, The Batman will be a dark movie. The critics who have already seen it assure that the plot is involving and gloomy, very different from what we had seen before in the cinema or on television.

Robert Pattinson will be the eighth actor to play Bruce Wayne/Batmanbefore him there were already figures like Lewis G Wilson, Adam West, Michael Keaton (who will reprise the role this year in The Flash and Batgirl), Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian bale and Ben Affleck (who will say goodbye to the character in The Flash).

