Natalie Portman: This will be the actress’s costume for “Thor: Love and Thunder” | Marvel Studios | United States | USA | celebrity | rmmn | LIGHTS

Although the return of Natalie Portman As Jane Foster was one of the first announcements made about “Thor: Love and Thunder”, so far Marvel Studios has not revealed more details of the plot or the role she will play in the film. However, what the character would look like has been leaked.

This time, Thor’s astrophysicist and love interest will lift Mjölnir and become Mighty Thor. In this sense, a new figure was revealed that offers a better look at Portman’s characterization as the goddess of thunder.

A few days ago, the Japanese company SH Figuarts shared some images of its collectibles inspired by the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. The figures correspond to Thor and Jane with their respective superhero costumes.

While Odin’s son wears an electric blue suit with gold details and long hair, Jane can be seen wearing a helmet similar to her comic book counterpart, silver armor with a sort of skirt over black pants, and a cape. As if that weren’t enough, she also carries a reconstructed version of Mjölnir.

This is what the toys of the protagonists of “Thor: Love and Thunder” look like. (Photo: Instagram Capture)

It should be noted that the images of the SH Figuarts figures indicate that these designs do not yet correspond to the final products and are awaiting the approval of Marvel Studios and Disney.

Under this premise, although this material is not false, it must be borne in mind that some details in Thor and Jane’s outfits could vary for the premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in June this year.

