Municipal Medical Services initiates Preventive Medicine

The director of Municipal Medical Services, Salvador Flores-Navarro, inaugurated its Preventive Medicine program for the general population free of charge, with an itinerant module in different public spaces. This Monday began in the outer corridor of the Municipal Presidency.

“The diseases that are causing the most problems in the population are: diabetes, hypertension and obesity, so what we are doing is we take a glycemia from people, which is classificatory, and then we take their pressure, measure it and weigh it. Based on that, if the person comes out high in sugar, we already take measures so that a fasting laboratory tests him, with respect to the rest, he is also guided for hypertension and obesity, “he explained.

The municipal official noted:

“There are many people who have a history of diabetes and have never had a blood glucose test, so that is what it is about and we are going to start doing it in the entire population.”

The preventive medicine brigades will go to work centers and neighborhoods, with hours from 9:00 in the morning to 3:00 in the afternoon; but in case they need a check-up, they can go directly to the Municipal Medical Services facilities, at Paseo de las Palmas number 105, Barrio Santa María, next to the DIF System.

Dr. Flores Navarro announced that this week they will go to SEAPAL, DIF and UMA, and then tour the colonies. They will notify in advance so that people take advantage of being examined to prevent or detect diabetes, hypertension or obesity, they will be able to serve up to 100 people per day.

In these days they measure people, weigh them, take blood pressure and do a glucose test; but they also explain to people the symptoms of these diseases and give recommendations for them to exercise, eat healthily and take care of their state of mind.