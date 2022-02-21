Minecraft receives update 1.18.12 on Nintendo Switch

It seems that a new update is now available in this game of Switch. This is an update patch that the developers have officially released on the console recently for Minecraft.

New update in minecraft

Specific, this version 1.18.12 of the game includes various settings that aim to improve the user experience on the hybrid console. This is what it offers:

Player movement smoothness is improved (MCPE-152176)

Pause Menu Invite to Game button is now always enabled in Realms

Fixes issue where ratings were counting and deal tiles were not visible in Marketplace

Fixed an issue where experience was being awarded when moving hotbar items on furnace UI screens (MCPE-152227)

Fixed a bug where animation timeline events at 0.0 would sometimes not run on looped animations

