Mike Chioda reveals Umaga’s legitimate fainting at WWE Royal Rumble 2007

During his historic 380-day reign as WWE Champion, John Cena defended his title against fighters of the stature of Edge, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton or Umaga. With the latter he maintained an intense rivalry, which culminated in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE Royal Rumble 2007.



In the final moments of that match, John Cena strangled his rival with the ring rope (previously pulled by Umaga himself) until he lost consciousness, and with it the fight. However, it seems that the Samoan was not faking that faint. In the latest edition of “Monday Mailbag”, Mike Chioda, referee of that fight, spoke about what happened. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“Umaga couldn’t respond to anything. It went out like a light. That’s why I was so worried about Eckie (Umaga). I was thinking, has he had a concussion? But no, the rope caught him and drowned him, and he passed out. I didn’t even know Eckie was passed out. He was passed out and totally out of his mind.

He finally woke up. I was like, ‘Are you okay? That was crazy.’ It was the ring rope that drowned him. John was pulling too hard. He was pulling too hard.

I felt bad because, as a referee, you have to know what’s going on in there. I said, ‘Eckie, I thought you were faking it pretty well. He told me: ‘I was trying to tell you but I couldn’t’. He couldn’t speak, but he was trying to tell me that he was too tight, and I couldn’t even hear him.”



John Cena and Umaga offered an intense and violent fight in that PPV. The WWE champion ended up with a completely bloody face, while the Samoan destroyed everything in his path, including one of the commentator tables and the ring string itself. However, this ended up being a double-edged sword, as Cena took advantage of it to knock the wind out of his rival and retain his championship. What nobody could have predicted is that Umaga’s fainting would be legitimate and not feigned.. Professional wrestling is not without its dangers, and this is a perfect example of the risks that fighters take every time they step into the ring.

