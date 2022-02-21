Matt Reeves has “a lot of stories” for a possible sequel

In a world dominated by film franchises, there are films that are impossible to conceive as autonomous and conclusive. Even more so if they deal with such mythical and emblematic characters of popular culture. Such is the case of batman, the new solo tape of the homonymous vigilante of Gotham City, which to date has not yet confirmed a sequel. On the other hand, the manager Matt Reeves does not rule out that it is a matter of time – and of public taste, mainly – for Warner Bros. Pictures to give the green light to a sequel.

In a recent interview with Los Angeles Times in SpanishReeves talked about what’s ahead for him, once batman premiere in theaters. To begin with, the filmmaker assured that he will have an extensive period of rest, without worrying about how he could follow up on his version of the Bat Man. After all, he never intended to turn his movie into a long-running saga.

“I think the first thing that comes will be a very long nap,” he said in that talk. And look, here’s the thing: making the movie, my wish was always to never treat it as a first chapter, because a first chapter means there will be more chapters. So what I wanted to do with this film was a satisfying experience for people to get to know a new version—a fresh version—of a character that the world has loved for over eighty years.”

Despite the popularity of the super detective, there are certainly still no guarantees that batman become a resounding success. Regardless of how it performs at the box office, the film continues to generate suspicion in those fans who are little or not at all convinced that Robert Pattinson play the titular hero. The pure premise seems risky, since this Bat Man will be someone inexperienced and barely picking up the pace as a masked vigilante; that is, a very different version from those of Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.

However, if the proposal batman manages to win over his audience, Matt Reeves would see no problem in raising a sequel. For now, he already has several ideas that he wants to turn into a movie.

«I think if we’re successful on that front — and I know there are a lot of stories I want to tell — then we’ll do chapter two., but not because we have not made this a complete experience. Let’s see what happens, let the public see it. I hope they hook up and if they do then yeah there’s definitely more to do and I won’t be napping for long“, he added to Los Angeles Times in Spanish.

batman It will arrive in Mexican theaters on March 2. Along with Robert Pattinson, the cast includes Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.