Marvel: Will Wolverine Appear in Doctor Strange 2? This rumor gains strength in social networks | Mexico | Spain | UCM | Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | SPORT-PLAY

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next movie Marvel Studios, and has already become a beacon of speculation on all social networks. As happened with Spider-Man: No Way Home, the most faithful followers of the House of Ideas are working hard to try to reveal the most anticipated cameos of the fandom.

With the release of the second trailer, the “marvelitas” were surprised by the appearance of actor Patrick Stewart, who is remembered for his role as Professor X in the X-MEN film saga. Marvel confirmed the participation, but did not specify his role. Another interesting fact, which is more of a rumor, would be the arrival of Wolverine in Doc Strange 2. That makes sense?

Joe Decelmeier, creator of the Illuminerdi portal, known for his early revelations of Marvelposted on Twitter that Wolverine will be included in the film with the caveat that it “definitely won’t be Hugh Jackman” playing the part.

We will see Wolverine in #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness but it definitely won’t be Hugh Jackman. — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) February 20, 2022

What Decelmeier announced could be true if we consider the reshoots of Doc Strange 2in which -probably- more cameos have been added after the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6.

MOON KNIGHT | The origin of the character

Moon Knight It will arrive on March 30, 2022 on Disney Plus, so we have already seen the first previews of the series starring Oscar Isaac, who will play the disturbed Marc Spector. An interesting detail in the previews is the character’s British accent. What is this about? We have the answer in the origin of the character.

the cartoon of Moon Knight in 1980 it featured Marc Spector as an ex-soldier (Marine) who became a mercenary after being discharged. He teamed up with the villainous Bushman, but ended up being betrayed and left for dead in Sudan when he tried to prevent the looting of an ancient tomb.

